Brendan Rogers says players in the dark about Ciaran Meenagh's future

Derry midfielder Brendan Rogers says he's in the dark about whether Ulster title winning manager Ciaran Meenagh will remain in charge for 2024.

Tyrone man Meenagh was appointed on an interim basis in May having taken over in the wake of Rory Gallagher's pre-Ulster final departure.

But there has been no announcement since then regarding his long-term future or plans for 2024, leaving Rogers to assume that Meenagh will stay on.

Meenagh's first game in charge was the provincial final win over Armagh and Derry's campaign only ended with a narrow All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kerry.

"There's absolutely nothing confirmed at this point," said Rogers, the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month for July in football. "There's not even a rumour floating about about what's happening. It's just kind of been left for the meantime.

"I think from the players' perspective, the county board have been very good at how they've gone about things in the last number of years so I think we're happy enough to just wait and go with whatever happens in the background of things, between Ciaran and the county board and things like that.

"Most assumptions would be that those guys are there for next year. Until such time as we're told otherwise, that has to be the approach. But I can't imagine it'll be out of the woodwork for too long. Usually these things get wrapped up fairly soon. But yeah, absolutely nothing concrete at the moment."

Slaughtneil man Rogers said he would love Meenagh to remain in charge of Derry and to lead them in their pursuit of an Ulster three-in-a-row.

"Big time, yeah," he said. "You could say things have been going relatively well so far. That consistency has been an important factor for us. I don't think anyone would be against having Ciaran for another one.

"But that's not my decision. I don't want to put pressure on anybody to take on something. Ciaran has been about for five years now. It takes a lot of time out of your family and life and things like that. He has another career outside of the GAA so I wouldn't blame him if he wanted a break from seeing our mugs for a while too."