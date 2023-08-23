Cork's Amy O'Connor scoops player of the month award after All-Ireland heroics 

Cork camogie captain Amy O'Connor has scooped the PwC GAA/GPA camogie player of the month award after a superb All-Ireland final display.

Inside forward O'Connor - scorer of 3-7 in the resounding Croke Park win over Waterford - collected her award alongside the winners across the three other finals in the men's and women's codes.

Cian Lynch picked up the hurling gong after his display of leadership as John Kiely's Limerick again secured All-Ireland glory at the expense of Kilkenny, while Dublin pair Paul Mannion and Hannah Tyrell took home the football and LGFA awards.

Mannion - in his comeback year in Dublin blue - stood up when needed most in the heat of an All-Ireland final against old foes Kerry, scoring five points, four of them from play. Tyrell produced a similar display to that of Cork's O'Connor in the ladies football decider, raising eight white flags, four of which came from play.

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Larry McCarthy offered his congratulations to this month's four winners.

“The performances of all four awards winners were central to the success of their respective teams after what was a superb climax to the season for Gaelic games," McCarthy began.

“The contributions of Amy and Cian helped ensured the All-Ireland camogie and hurling titles went south to Munster while Paul and Hannah excelled in Dublin’s two finals against Kerry making it a year to remember for capital teams. Congratulations to all four winners and thanks to PwC for their continued support of these awards.”

Speaking on behalf of the GPA, Tom Parsons added: “For our games to thrive young people have to have heroes to look up to and what better a quartet than these four players who gave commanding displays on the biggest stage of all.

"Congratulations to Hannah, Amy, Cian and Paul for your individual displays which helped your respective teams to claim the top prizes the games have to offer. More than that, your displays will have captured the imagination of young people across the country who will dream of some day following in your footsteps. That’s the power of our inter-county games.

“My thanks to PwC for their steadfast support of players for many years and to the GAA for your ongoing partnership in these awards.

“And my thanks to each and every player who made the inter-county season such a memorable one.”