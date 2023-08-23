McGuinness appointment will take Donegal forward and on to better things

Donegal’s 1992 All-Ireland winning captain Anthony Molloy has said the appointment of Jim McGuinness as senior team manager “will take us forward and take us on to better things.”

Molloy, along with county chairman, Fergus McGee; secretary Declan Martin; Anthony Doogan and Martin McHugh formed the committee tasked with finding the best person to lead Donegal football into the future.

The name of McGuinness, who was not in attendance at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy and is understood to be out of the country, was put before club delegates at a meeting of county committee on Monday night. McGuinness got a three-year term with an option of a fourth, and has Neil McGee, Colm McFadden and Luke Barrett already named on his backroom team.

McGuinness previously took the position in the wake of taking the Donegal U-21’s to the 2010 Ulster championship and All-Ireland final and his four years as senior team boss between 2011 and 2014 brought success.

Donegal won Ulster SFC crowns in 2011, 2012 and 2014, as well as the All-Ireland SFC crown in 2012 and they lost out in the 2014 final.

Molloy said it was an “honour” to be part of the process and recalled when McGuinness was a teenager coming onto the Donegal panel for the first time in 1992.

“Jim wrote his own history by taking Sam home to Donegal once again,” he said of the Glenties native spearheading Donegal to their second All-Ireland 20 years later.

“There’s no doubt that this will be a work in progress but that Jim has been here before and he can deliver for Donegal,” Molloy said. “We as a county board, as delegates and as supporters give Jim our full support going forward.

“Jim has a huge profile which will gather interest all around and this is a massive evening for CLG Dhún na nGall. We are proud people here, we’re a proud county. Let us all be united, let us all stand together here. We have a man here who will take us forward and take us on to better things. Give these young lads a chance, let them realise their dreams, the same dreams that I had.”

County chairman Fergus McGee thanked the committee who had worked hard over the last number of weeks to secure this appointment which, in his words “is a very positive step into the future for Donegal GAA.”

McGuinness’ All-Ireland winning defender from 2012, Eamon McGee says the returning manager has already sounded out Michael Murphy about a retirement u-turn with Donegal.

Speaking on Highland Radio, McGee said that it is time for the county to look beyond Murphy and to move in ‘other directions’ to produce new ‘leaders’.

Asked if he expects McGuinness to go after some retired players, McGee nodded.

“He will,” said McGee. “He’ll look around and obviously the big one is will he look at Michael Murphy? You’d imagine he probably has had conversations and sounded him out.”

But McGee said he doesn’t expect Murphy to take up any offer to return.

“No, no, I don’t,” he continued. “That’s just my own opinion on it. I think Michael has given his time, he’s done his service so we need to start going in other directions and looking for other leaders now. And lads will step up. Michael has trailed the path for them on what to do and how to do it, so the lads will step up. I think we need to put it to bed fairly early. Michael is probably not going to come back playing. It’s up to him. It’s a conversation that Jim and him will have to have.”

McGuinness was credited with introducing the blanket defence strategy during his previous stint in charge. McGee isn’t anticipating anything as radical this time around.

“I think the majority of teams are playing fairly similarly so Jim will not deviate too far away from it,” said the former defender.

“At the end of the day, most of the teams....Kerry and Dublin are probably a wee bit out of everybody, then there’s a block falling in behind them and most of them ability-wise are sitting at about the same level.”

McGee’s sense is that McGuinness will moreso concentrate on turning the current Donegal group into mentality monsters.

“You have to get that mentality, the mentality that goes with it and I felt that’s been one of the criticisms around Donegal this last few years, the mentality. And there’s nobody better in the country than Jim McGuinness to find that mentality and really harden it and make it that winning edge.”