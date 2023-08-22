Mayo return for James Horan as part of U20 management team

Former Mayo footballer Peadar Gardiner has been announced as the new Mayo U20 manager and has brought an all-star management team with him who will attempt to win a first Connacht title for the county since 2018.

Former Mayo GAA footballer Peadar Gardiner was ratified as the new Mayo U20 Football Manager at a County Board meeting this evening.Mark Ryan (Kilmeena),Ger Cafferkey (Ballina), Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis) and James Horan (Ballintubber) are also part of the backroom team. pic.twitter.com/IE9MycZ8OD

Gardiner has been handed a two year term and makes the step up to the manager role having been part of Maurice Sheridan's U20 backroom team.

Gardiner's management team includes former Mayo Senior manager James Horan, who stepped away from the role last year. Former Mayo players Keith Higgins and Ger Cafferkey and Mark Ryan from Kilmeena making up the the ticket.

Horan brings with him a wealth of experience after two stints with the Mayo senior team while Cafferkey makes the jump from the Senior Mayo ladies management team who recently lost the All-Ireland semi-final to Kerry.

Tom Reilly and David Heaney have tonight been ratified as Joint Managers of the Mayo Under 17 intercounty football team on a two year term following a review. They will be joined by Ciaran McDonald as head coach, Pat Clarke and Brian Kilkelly as selectors. pic.twitter.com/ykehbVXuHZ — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) August 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Ciaran McDonald makes a return to the sidelines as part of the U17 management team. Former Mayo footballer David Heaney and Castlebar's Tom Reilly have been ratified as managers of the U17 side with McDonald joining them as head coach. Also on the ticket is Pat Clarke from Bohola Moy Davitts and Westport's Brian Kilkelly.