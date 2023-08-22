Mayo return for James Horan as part of U20 management team

Mayo GAA have ratified Peadar Gardiner as the new Mayo U20 manager with James Horan as part of his management team.
BACK ON SIDELINE: Peadar Gardiner has included former Mayo senior manager James Horan as part of his U20 management team. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 15:32
Fiona Halligan

Former Mayo footballer Peadar Gardiner has been announced as the new Mayo U20 manager and has brought an all-star management team with him who will attempt to win a first Connacht title for the county since 2018.

Gardiner has been handed a two year term and makes the step up to the manager role having been part of Maurice Sheridan's U20 backroom team.

Gardiner's management team includes former Mayo Senior manager James Horan, who stepped away from the role last year. Former Mayo players Keith Higgins and Ger Cafferkey and Mark Ryan from Kilmeena making up the the ticket.

Horan brings with him a wealth of experience after two stints with the Mayo senior team while Cafferkey makes the jump from the Senior Mayo ladies management team who recently lost the All-Ireland semi-final to Kerry. 

Meanwhile, Ciaran McDonald makes a return to the sidelines as part of the U17 management team. Former Mayo footballer David Heaney and Castlebar's Tom Reilly have been ratified as managers of the U17 side with McDonald joining them as head coach. Also on the ticket is Pat Clarke from Bohola Moy Davitts and Westport's Brian Kilkelly. 

