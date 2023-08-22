Eamon McGee reckons Jim McGuinness has already sounded out Michael Murphy about a retirement u-turn with Donegal.

Murphy captained Donegal to All-Ireland success in 2012 under McGuinness but quit the county squad after the 2022 season.

Now with McGuinness back in charge and agreeing to a three-year term, there is hope among supporters that 34-year-old Murphy may consider a return.

McGee, an All-Ireland winning colleague in 2012, feels that McGuinness will try to bring the Glenswilly man back but reckons it will ultimately come to nothing.

Speaking on Highland Radio this morning, McGee said that it is time for the county to look beyond Murphy and to move in 'other directions' to produce new 'leaders'.

Asked if he expects McGuinness to go after some retired players, McGee nodded.

"He will," said McGee. "He'll look around and obviously the big one is will he look at Michael Murphy? You'd imagine he probably has had conversations and sounded him out."

But McGee said he doesn't expect Murphy to take up any offer to return.

"No, no, I don't," he continued. "That's just my own opinion on it. I think Michael has given his time, he's done his service so we need to start going in other directions and looking for other leaders now. And lads will step up. Michael has trailed the path for them on what to do and how to do it, so the lads will step up. I think we need to put it to bed fairly early. Michael is probably not going to come back playing. It's up to him. It's a conversation that Jim and him will have to have."

McGuinness was credited with introducing the blanket defence strategy during his previous stint in charge. McGee isn't anticipating anything as radical this time around.

"I think the majority of teams are playing fairly similarly so Jim will not deviate too far away from it," said the former defender.

"At the end of the day, most of the teams....Kerry and Dublin are probably a wee bit out of everybody, then there's a block falling in behind them and most of them ability-wise are sitting at about the same level."

McGee's sense is that McGuinness will moreso concentrate on turning the current Donegal group into mentality monsters.

"You have to get that mentality, the mentality that goes with it and I felt that's been one of the criticisms around Donegal this last few years, the mentality. And there's nobody better in the country than Jim McGuinness to find that mentality and really harden it and make it that winning edge."