James Horan: Jim McGuinness is exactly what Donegal need right now

Jim McGuinness is exactly what Donegal need right now. In Roman times, when the enemy was at the gate, democracy was suspended and a commander elected with all-encompassing powers to do whatever was required.

With warring factions in Donegal, players refusing to play, a disjointed county board that does not enjoy the full trust of its constituents, an academy coaching crisis, a still-raw managerial upheaval with Paddy Carr the unfortunate caught in the crosshairs, the time to go nuclear has arrived.

There can now be only one man - Jim McGuinness is the person to take control.

You can be sure Jim would only have gone back on his terms. He will have been given full authority, he will have the resources required, and the freedom to make the changes as he sees fit. He will not return just to fill a vacancy; he has gone back to take over and drive the county in its totality forward. This will be a major undertaking and there will be casualties - changes are coming.

You can occasionally sense that he has an axe to grind with some people. Did he ever get the proper level of recognition that his 2012 achievement deserved? In my opinion he did not, there is still a belittling attitude and resentment from some over their march from 2011–2014 and the style of play that went with it.

Jim had a vision, a method of play that was effective. Purists felt it was an affront to the game they loved, others admired the achievement, but the undercurrent has always been there.

It has had an impact on football since. Many link the style of today’s defensive and unopposed game, the average spectacle football now is, back to Jim. He wants to set the record straight, he wants to win it another way now. For sure, there is a burning ambition to silence the critics.

Jim will look at his playing resources, where football is currently, what the trends are, and he will mash that together and produce a plan that he feels will win. For sure it will be based on the fundamentals he believes in - defensively strong and loaded, organised, incredibly fit, and the ability to execute the basic skills of the game at a consistently high level. It will be an evolution of what's gone before.

His greatest strength is his ability to describe a vision, getting people to commit to a cause that is greater than themselves. He has a massive presence and authority that helps the sales pitch and will have all players and backroom aligned as one. This is key; when everyone is working together for a cause, the power that comes with that is often greater than the sum of the parts.

His conviction to coaching shows the type of character we are dealing with here. After struggling to get any position from the Donegal board, he finally got his chance with the senior team. They went on a journey that reached its Everest as 2012 All-Ireland champions.

From there he has pushed forward with a successful and well-travelled soccer coaching career, going from Glasgow to China to Charlotte and back to Donegal. He expressed earlier this year his willingness to coach as part of Rory Kavanagh's management ticket and has spent time this season with the Down seniors.

Coaching professional soccer is an extremely competitive crucible with so many ex-players of high calibre (many internationals) looking to land coaching roles. As ever, Jim went after it with maximum conviction. With his wife and six kids, they uprooted and went to Glasgow and China to support. The stint in the US did not work out as well as hoped and there were many loose ends that needed to be tidied up - but the point is he went after it full-blooded, boldly chasing his dream, fully invested. Hugely courageous for a 50-year-old GAA head to take on the professional soccer coaching game.

With a UEFA pro licence, you know he will be coming back an even better coach, more sophisticated and knowledgeable. He has learned so much from the challenges of professional football, so inter-county opponents, watch out.

Whether he still retains ambitions to coach football professionally, only time will tell. But this return to GAA certainly suggests that his focus, at least in the short to medium term, will not be on furthering his pro coaching career. Instead, his accumulated expertise and knowledge will pass on to Donegal as his next significant and long-term project.

They say don't go back. Of course, after a successful first stint, that risk is increased. Anything less than an All-Ireland win for Jim will be looked at as ordinary. If he goes with the same old style, he will be labelled a dinosaur, and with his strength of character, you know there will be people waiting in the long grass for him. It is a challenge to which he will again rise.

But from a general standpoint, his return to GAA is a brilliant and interesting addition, which is so important right now to generate new debates and new thinking in our game. A character of immense standing, who will challenge the status quo and will inevitably bring something new to the table will unquestionably stir new thinking into football's mix.

While Donegal may not have a massive player pipeline at the minute, when Jim McGuinness gets his squad of 36 players and support team in place, all committing to a cause under him as conductor, sparks will fly.

Strap in!