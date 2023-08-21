Jim McGuinness returns to take charge of Donegal senior footballers

Nine years on, Jim McGuinness has returned to take charge of Donegal’s senior footballers.

And just like when he took charge initially in July 2010, his job will be to try and restore Donegal from a low ebb. The name of McGuinness, who was not in attendance at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy, was put before club delegates at a hastily-arranged meeting in Convoy on Monday night.

Two of the All-Ireland winners of 2012 will be joining the backroom team. McGuinness will be joined by Neil McGee and Colm Anthony McFadden, who both were part of the side who defeated Mayo in the 2012 All-Ireland final and Luke Barrett, the Donegal minor manager, will be part of the team working on analysis.

The next full meeting of the county committee is not scheduled until September 4 with Monday night’s specially convened as a one-item agenda. Clubs were told the meeting was for 'an update on the deliberations of the Senior Football Manager’s Selection Committee’.

“Donegal GAA is delighted to announce the appointment of Jim McGuinness as Senior Football team manager, following a meeting of Donegal County Committee,” read a statement from Donegal GAA. “This is an exciting time for all Donegal GAA Supporters and Donegal people at home and abroad. CLG Dhún na nGall wish Jim, his backroom team, and the players every success for the future. The term will be here for three years with an option for the fourth year.”

In a gathering that lasted less than 50 minutes, McGuinness’s ratification was confirmed and his job will be picking Donegal up following their relegation from Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League.

Paddy Carr was appointed last October and was gone before the dead rubber last fixture in Roscommon with Aidan O’Rourke stepping in in a caretaker role. Donegal limped out of Ulster at the first hurdle and then in the new-look All-Ireland series lost out to Derry before restoring some pride with victories over both Clare and Monaghan.

However, Donegal were comfortably beaten by Tyrone 1-18 to 0-13 in the preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final and the following day O’Rourke, who was assisted by former Derry forward Paddy Bradley, stepped aside.

Off the field, Donegal football is in disarray following the fall of its Academy, from which its head Karl Lacey resigned citing a lack of support from the county board. Lacey was promptly followed out the door by the entire coaching and support staff, which is in the region of 40.

An independent review followed, which said Donegal had 14 'high-risk' findings relating to governance and financial management, describing them as “significant weaknesses”.

McGuinness was overlooked for the position twice before he was finally installed for his initial tenure in 2010, following a first round qualifier against Armagh in Crossmaglen, where Donegal were hammered 2-14 to 0-11, with John Joe Doherty in charge.

That same year, McGuinness took the Donegal U21s to an Ulster title before losing out to Jim Gavin’s Dublin in the All-Ireland final at Breffni Park in Cavan, 1-10 to 1-8, with captain Michael Murphy rattling the crossbar with a late penalty.

However, McGuinness had shown enough to finally get the seniors’ job and in his four years in charge, won Ulster SFC crown in 2011, 2012 and 2014, as well as the 2012 All-Ireland title and the 2011 Division 2. Donegal also reached the 2014 All-Ireland final and were the only team to get the better of Gavin’s in championship football, only to lose out to Kerry at Croke Park.

Following the capture of Sam Maguire in 2012, McGuinness began working as a performance consultant with Celtic FC in 2012. He worked at Beijing Sinbo Guoan, ending his time in China in January 2018. After a short spell as the head coach of Charlotte Independence, McGuinness returned home. He completed his Uefa Pro Licences in December.

McGuinness was part of the backroom team at Derry City Under-19s, who won the Enda McGuill Cup in 2021 and has been linked to several roles since leaving the Donegal hotseat in 2014, but was pursuing a career in coaching football.

Now living in Creeslough, McGuinness was part of the St Michael’s management team that won the U-13 Division 2 title last November and was reportedly training Down earlier this year. He works as a GAA columnist for the Irish Times and was a pundit for Sky Sports.