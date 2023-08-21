Kerry SFC draw: Champions East Kerry drawn with South Kerry, West Kerry, and Templenoe

The draw for this year’s Garvey's SuperValu Kerry SFC has been made with defending champions East Kerry drawn in Group 1 alongside South Kerry, West Kerry, and Templenoe.

The champions may have lost the Rathmore contingent from last year’s success, but they will still be able to call on the likes of the David and Paudie Clifford.

The draw sees 16 sides, eight divisional teams and the eight senior clubs, divided into four groups of four with the teams playing each other on a round-robin basis.

The top two teams in each group advance to the quarter-finals with the top team in one group facing a side that finished second in another.

Last year's semi-finalists, Mid Kerry, East Kerry, Dingle, and Feale Rangers, were all seeded.

Last year’s runners-up Mid Kerry have been drawn in Group 3 along with Shannon Rangers, Spa, and Kerins O'Rahillys.

Spa have made it two wins from two in the Kerry Club SFC and will look to take that good form into the SFC, with Dara Moynihan key to their hopes.

Last year’s Kerry Club SFC champions Kerins O’Rahillys are winless from their two games in that competition so far this year and will be hoping to avoid a relegation play-off.

Surprise semi-finalists last year Feale Rangers are drawn in Group 2 alongside St Kierans, Kenmare Shamrocks, and last year's intermediate champions Rathmore.

After their thrilling win over neighbours Templenoe on Sunday, Kenmare Shamrocks are on maximum points in the Kerry Club SFC with two wins from two.

Dingle, who were the only club side to reach the semi-final stage last year, were drawn in Group 4 along with St Brendans, Dr Crokes, and Na Gaeil.

Na Gaeil are also struggling in the Club SFC after two straight defeats with Kerry midfield duo Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor carrying a lot of their hopes on their shoulders.

This will be the first Kerry SFC not to feature the might of Austin Stacks who were relegated to intermediate last year. The Austin Stacks players will play under the umbrella of St Brendans this year. The Tralee giants are now under the management of former Limerick boss Billy Lee.

Kerry SFC draw

Group 1: East Kerry, West Kerry, South Kerry, Templenoe.

Group 2: Feale Rangers, St Kierans, Kenmare Shamrocks, Rathmore.

Group 3: Mid Kerry, Shannon Rangers, Spa, Kerins O'Rahillys.

Group 4: Dingle, St Brendan's, Dr Crokes, Na Gaeil.

First round fixtures

Group 1: Templenoe v West Kerry, East Kerry v South Kerry.

Group 2: Rathmore v St Kierans, Feale Rangers v Kenmare Shamrocks.

Group 3: Kerins O'Rahillys v Shannon Rangers, Mid Kerry v Spa.

Group 4: Na Gaeil v St Brendan's, Dingle v Dr Crokes.

Times and details will be revealed at a later date with the action commencing on the weekend of September 16/17.

The final is slated for the first weekend of November.