Nemo Rangers withstand Éire Óg fightback to reach knockout stages

Cork Premier SFC

Nemo Rangers 0-11 Éire Óg 1-6

“I don’t want to sound ridiculous here, but it was probably a comfortable two-point win.” So went the take of Nemo manager Paul O’Donovan after his side secured Cork Premier SFC knockout involvement with a game to spare. And but for a few nervy minutes late in the second period, it was hard to disagree with this assessment.

Nemo were never once led during this instantly forgettable encounter. Ahead by 0-5 to 0-3 at the end of a turgid first half, their lead had stretched out to double scores - 0-10 to 0-5 - entering the final 10 minutes.

Éire Óg recorded victory in their opener three weeks ago from a position of 0-10 to 1-3 behind. Another sizable comeback effort was required here. They very nearly pulled it off too.

A Jerome Kelleher goal on 51 minutes, after the Nemo defence didn’t deal at all well with a high, dropping ball, cut the margin to two. Five minutes later, Eoin O’Shea had the margin down to the minimum.

From seemingly unwakeable slumber, Éire Óg had resuscitated their own cause and the game itself.

Nemo, for the first and only time all afternoon, were under a bit of pressure. And their lead could have been completely wiped out in the ensuing passages had Éire Óg sub Rian O’Flynn not fumbled possession when in a scoring position.

His was just the latest mistake on an afternoon of endless turnovers and wides. It was, however, the sole occasion in the closing minutes where Paudie Kissane’s charges threatened to take something from this fixture.

After two Luke Connolly missed efforts, Barry Cripps eventually shoved Nemo’s lead back out to two. From there, they managed out the game. From there, they managed to repel every delivery Éire Óg sent in the direction of Micheál Aodh Martin’s goal.

Job done, but given they had the two points sewn up 10 minutes from the end and probably should have had them sewn up even earlier considering the seven wides and two goal chances they left after them in the opening half, what did their manager make of how they went about completing the job?

“With great difficulty,” replied O’Donovan. And while the Nemo boss acknowledged how organised the Éire Óg rearguard was and how hard they had to work to storm the opposition walls, he was more inclined to look at where his own side fell down.

“We hit the post, we had several poor efforts. We seemed to be comfortable at 0-10 to 0-5 up. But our forward unit, we probably need more from them. And normally they do contribute a lot more.

“Luke Connolly hasn’t played for 14 weeks. He had an injury and then was away, and so his last game was back in April. It was important for him to get a game under his belt. Normally he’s our sharpshooter. The radar was a bit off, but we’ll work hard over the next three weeks.”

With Luke and Mark Cronin failing to score from play, and Barry O’Driscoll absent through injury (quad), it was corner-back Kevin O’Donovan and the bench cast who kicked important second half points that provided a sufficient buffer in the face of Éire Óg’s fourth quarter fightback.

“We got a good impact off the bench, which is pleasing. Luke Horgan and Ross Corkery both did well when they came on. Ronan Dalton made a contribution too. We certainly needed an injection of energy. Those boys brought it for us.”

For the Ovens men, the injured Daniel Goulding was sorely missed. Of their starting outfield players, only midfielder Colm O’Callaghan and the forward pair of Jack Murphy and Eoin O’Shea hit the target. Nobody in yellow and red scored from play between the 18th and 45th minute. And yet despite all this, they’ll know they could have snatched a draw.

Next up are neighbours Ballincollig. Significant improvement and a victory are required.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: K O’Donovan, P Kerrigan (0-2 each); K Fulignati, B Cripps, L Connolly (0-1 free), O McElligott, J Horgan, R Corkery, L Horgan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Éire Óg: J Kelleher (1-0); J Murphy (0-3, 0-1 free); E O’Shea, C Kelly (0-1 ‘45), C O’Callaghan (0-1 each).

NEMO RANGERS: MA Martin; K Histon, B Murphy, K O’Donovan; C Molloy, K Fulignati, S Cronin; B Cripps, A O’Donovan; G Sayers, M Cronin, C Horgan; O McElligott, L Connolly, P Kerrigan.

Subs: L Horgan for J Horgan, R Corkery for McElligott (both 43); R Dalton for Sayers (52).

ÉIRE ÓG: C Kelly; M Corkery, J Mullins, C McGoldrick; D Herlihy, M Griffin, D Kelly; D McCarthy, C O’Callaghan; E O’Shea, J Murphy, H Murphy; B Thompson, J Cooper, J Sheehan.

Subs: R O’Flynn for Thompson (42); J Kelleher for O’Shea, D Dineen for Corkery (both 46); B Hurley for Sheehan (52).

Referee: P O’Driscoll.