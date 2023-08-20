Cork IAFC: Dromtarriffe into knockout stages

Dromtarriffe claimed their place in the knockout stages of the Bons Secours Cork IAFC after they claimed a slender one-point win over St Vincent’s in Group A on Sunday afternoon in Ballyclough. In an incredibly tight encounter, Darren O’Connor’s seventh minute goal proved crucial as it allowed the Duhallow side to establish a 1-8 to 0-7 half time lead. Conor O’Callaghan kicked 0-4 of that total, and two late points from the Cork hurler seemed to have secured them the victory as they led by 1-12 to 0-11 with three minutes to go. Vincent’s dug in, however, kicking the next four points to level it before Jack Murphy kicked a late winner from Dromtarriffe to secure a 1-13 to 0-15 win.

Glanmire joined Vincent’s on two points after they had one point to spare over Glanworth in Carraig na bhFear. David Pyne was in fine form for Glanworth as he kicked 1-3 in the opening half to give his side a 1-5 to 0-7 half time lead as they turned to play with the wind. Glanmire found a way to turn it around though. Cathal McCarthy kicked 0-2, David Lynch and James Crowley were accurate from frees while Brian Murphy was outstanding in defence. Colin Kingston also made a point blank save to help them to a 0-14 to 1-10 win. They will now play St Vincent’s in a winner takes all encounter while Glanworth will face Dromtarriffe in a bid to keep relegation at bay.

In Group B Aghabullogue made it two wins from two as they claimed a 2-6 to 0-5 win over Glenville in a blustery Caherlag on Saturday afternoon. The Muskerry men did the damage in the first half as they kicked 2-5 with Paul Ring and Matthew Bradley striking for the goals. Sean Desmond impressed for Glenville in kicking 0-3, but it wasn’t enough for his side to get a result. Adrigole took the spoils in the other game in the group as David Harrington inspired them to a 2-11 to 1-9 win over Gabriel Rangers in Kealkil on Sunday. His side played into the wind in the first half as he kicked 0-2 of Adrigole’s 0-4. Mark Cronin was in fine form for Gabriel Rangers, and he kicked 0-6 to give his side a 0-7 to 0-4 half time lead. Ger O’Callaghan raised a green flag for Rangers in the second half, but Adrigole goals from Harrington and Neil O’Sullivan made sure the two points went to the Beara men. It will be Adrigole against pointless Glenville in Round 3, while Aghabullogue will take on Gabriel Rangers. Boherbue and Mitchelstown are locked together on top of Group C after they both won at the weekend. Mitchelstown were first into action when they played Kildorrery in Glanworth on Saturday. Dylan Kent gave Kildorrery the early initiative as he goaled inside the opening five minutes, but Mitchelstown slowly reeled them in. Two points from Aaron O’Brien and one each from Seán O’Sullivan, Cathail O’Mahony, Seán Walsh and Darragh Flynn gave them a 0-6 to 1-0 half time lead. It was now Kildorrery’s turn to play chase, but two points from O’Brien left the Mitchelstown men leading by 0-8 to 1-4 with ten to play. O’Brien then added one more point and Stephen Kenneally had his first of the evening to give their side a 0-10 to 1-5 win. Boherbue’s win came at the expense of Ballinora who were extremely unfortunate to lose their second successive game by a solitary point. A David O’Connor goal was key for the Duhallow men as it helped his side into a 1-6 to 0-5 half time lead in Coachford. It could have been worse for Ballinora only for a super Alex Mc Allen save after seven minutes. The Muskerry side had that lead wiped out inside three second half minutes as a goal from Michael Quirke helped them into a 1-7 to 1-6 lead. Boherbue weathered the storm however, with O’Connor and John Corkery impressive and were four clear again with ten to go. Ballinora, despite the best efforts of Robert Quirke and Neil Lordan, couldn’t come back this time as they lost by 1-13 to 1-12. Boherbue will play Kildorrery in the final round, while Ballinora will take on Mitchelstown.