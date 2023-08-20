Kerry IFC: Favourites Austin Stacks edge Tralee derby as Legion put to the pin of their collar 

THE oddsmakers had quoted Austin Stacks and Killarney Legion as 2/1 joint favourites to win Kerry's IFC but they were both taken to the limits on Sunday in the second round of games.

Austin Stacks met Tralee rivals John Mitchels and were expected to coast to victory but just about survived, 2-10 to 1-9, and were grateful for Donagh McKivergan's early goal. Mitchels failed to register a second-half score against the breeze. having led 1-9 to 1-4 at the break. Mikey Kelleher got the goal from a penalty that was initially saved. Kelleher, Alan O’Donoghue and Cian Holden kept Mitchels in front but despite creating chances, they kicked too many wides in the second half.

It was Sean Quilter that got the vital score for Stacks in the 36th minute when he converted a penalty and he added three more points, while Jack O’Shea, David Fitzmaurice and David Mannix also got into the scoring act.

Desmonds have also maximum points in the group after beating Ballydonoghue 1-14 to 0-12. Michael Walsh got the Desmonds goal while Jack Kennelly top scored for Ballydonoghue.

Legion also escaped to victory over Laune Rangers thanks to two late points from James O’Donoghue and Eoghan O’Sullivan as they prevailed 0-14 to 1-9. William Shine top scored with 0-4 while Eoghan O’Sullivan, Jamie O’Sullivan and Peter McCarthy kicked some nice scores but when Daire Cleary scored a 51st-minute goal for Rangers, a shock looked on the cards as they led 1-8 to 0-8

But two Shine frees and a Jamie O’Sullivan point leveled the contest and Legion fell over the line in added time. They are joint top with Kilcummin who hammered Currow 4-19 to 2-9 and now Kilcummin will entertain Legion at home next weekend to determine the group winners.

Group B sees Fossa and Glenflesk on four points each and they will meet in Glenflesk next weekend to decide who tops the group and that team will have home advantage in the quarterfinals.

Fossa, with David and Paudie Clifford sharing ten points, made it two wins from two in their Kerry IFC group with a win over Caherciveen's St Mary's, 1-16 to 2-10. Spectators had to do a double take when they spotted former Kerry sharpshooter Bryan Sheehan named in goals for the visitors.

Five-time All-Ireland winner Sheehan turns 38 this week but showed he still knows where the posts are when he was brought out the field to rescue the game for St Mary's. Sheehan proceeded to kick four points and goals from Jack Daly and Tadhg O'Connor made for a tight finish before Fossa steadied the ship to close out the game. Their goalscorer was midfielder Rian Colleran.

Sheehan began his inter-county career as a Kerry minor goalkeeper but with his prodigious boot, it wasn't long til he was making a mark around midfield and further up the pitch.

Glenflesk, thanks to Dara Roche, got the hang of the buffeting winds in Gallarus to come away with a 1-13 to 1-11 win over Galetacht. Cathal O Beaglaoich (0-3) plus some excellent points Dara and Oige O Se saw Gaeltacht lead 0-10 to 1-5 at half time with Patrick Darcy getting the Glenflesk goal - Roche kicked four first half points. Luke Crowley came on for the second half and proved the difference as he kicked two mighty points.

Group A is boiling up nicely with Glenbeigh/Glencar surprising Division 1 outfit Milltown/Castlemaine, 2-11 to 0-9. Milltown/Castlemaine led 0-5 to 0-4 after 24 minutes before Tommy Cahill struck for a goal and added a point as Glenbeigh/Glencar led 1-5 to 0-5 at half time. The second half saw a litany of Milltown/Castlemaine wides with the home side adding points from Tommy Cahill, Gavin O’Grady and Aodhan Roche but the killer score for Glenbeigh/Glencar came in the 40th minute when Colin McGillycuddy raced through for a goal.

The draw between Beaufort and Gneeveguilla 2-13 to 3-10 was another late late show as it was deep in injury time when Gneeveguilla were awarded a penalty and John O’Leary converted to grab a point. So Beaufort head affairs on three points and they will play Milltown/Castlemaine (two points) while Gneeveguilla (1) will play Glenbeigh/Glencar (2).