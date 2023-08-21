Mixed emotions as Newmarket and Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh share the spoils

Cork SAFC

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh 1-11 Newmarket 0-14

A point apiece which gave Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh and Newmarket cause for both satisfaction and sadness.

Either side had the game by the scruff of the neck at different stages of the second half and let it slip, although the ultimate outcome keeps them neck-and-neck on top of Group B.

Newmarket were the only team that looked like scoring a goal but coughed up a giveaway green flag to let a five-point lead evaporate in less than two minutes.

Then, Béal Átha accelerated into a three-point lead with a strong wind at their backs but squeezed the brakes too soon.

They didn’t score in the final 13 minutes of normal time nor the six minutes of stoppages as they conceded four kickable frees. Cork U20 Hugh O’Connor converted three and that was enough to split the pot.

Disappointed not to win?

“No,” said Béal Átha bainisteoir Denis Reen. “If you look at the first half, we were very lucky to be only down four points. A gale force breeze, both teams had opportunities in either half, and I think the draw is a fair result.”

How about Newmarket?

“In the position we were in at half-time (0-9 to 0-5 ahead), we’d be a little bit disappointed with the draw,” said Donal O’Sullivan. “But with seven or eight minutes to go, if you offered us a draw, we’d have bitten your hand off for it.”

Mixed feelings, so, but both remain in control of their destiny.

The Gaeltacht men meet Reen’s former club Kiskeam, who were eliminated by this result, in the final round.

Newmarket coach Barry O’Leary will also face his former protégés in a winner-takes-all clash with Clyda Rovers. Those two drew last year when O’Leary was on the other side of the fence. Can any insider information tip the scales this time?

They suffered some knocks, though, as Conor O’Keeffe and Bart Daly limped off carrying knee injuries.

With both teams deploying a similar counter-attacking style, all four goal chances came from attacking turnovers, and three of those four from short kick-outs gone wrong.

O’Keeffe shot wide of the target in either half for Newmarket but Ben Seartan couldn’t miss his gift-wrapped chance in the 36th minute.

Seartan was the shining light for Béal Átha, with his fingerprints on almost every last score. He landed 1-5 from play, was fouled for two pointed frees, and assisted two further points.

That goal wiped out a five-point lead, largely earned in a first half where midfielder Cathal Browne was utterly dominant under the high ball. But his 27th-minute score would be their last from play all day.

So what did either side learn from this battle?

“We need to cut out some of the silly mistakes,” said O’Sullivan. “I don’t think they necessarily looked like scoring a goal today. We gave them one on a platter and we just have to learn from that.

“We probably looked like scoring two or three goals at the other end of the pitch. They just didn’t come off."

“Our game management has to improve,” replied Reen. “We knew what they were going to do and we’d an awful chat at half-time because we ran the ball down the D in the first half and they got four scores out of nine off it after turnovers.

“It’s a massive learning curve. These are a fantastic bunch of lads and I hope they get their dream scenario because they’re knocking on the door nearly 20 years. As ye can see, football in Cork is very strong.”

Scorers for Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: B Seartan (1-5); D Mac Tomáis (0-3, 2 frees); A Ó Coinceannáin (free), C Ó Loingsigh (free), D Seartan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Newmarket: H O’Connor (0-7, 6 frees); R O’Keeffe (0-3, 1 45); C O’Keeffe (0-2, 1 free); C Browne, D Hannon (0-1 each).

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: D Ó Coill; É Ó Duinnín, C Ó Nuanáin, N Ó Laoire; L Ó Criodáin, A Ó Loingsigh, J Ó Donnchú; A Ó Coinceannáin, C Ó Loingsigh; C Ó Tuama, D Seartan, C Ó Duinnín; D Mac Tomáis, B Seartan (capt), D Ó Ceallacháin.

Subs: S Ó Tuama for C Ó Tuama (41), L Ó Conchúir for Ó Nuanáin (45), S Ó Luasa for Ó Ceallacháin (48, inj).

Newmarket: J O’Keeffe; M Browne, G Forde, P Allen; A Browne, TJ Brosnan (capt), B Daly; M Cottrell, C Browne; D O’Keeffe, D Hannon, B O’Connor; C O’Keeffe, H O’Connor, R O’Keeffe.

Subs: A Ryan for Forde (41), P Browne for D O’Keeffe (46), K O’Sullivan for C O’Keeffe (51, inj), J Ryan for Daly (57, inj).

Referee: P O’Leary (Cloughduv).