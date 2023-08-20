Well-matched Cill Na Martra and Kilshannig end all square 

The sides went shot for shot at Donoughmore. 
There were opportunities to take the win in a frantic finale. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sun, 20 Aug, 2023 - 18:26
Dylan O’ Connell

Kilshannig 0-10 Cill Na Martra 1-7

When a late 45 dropped wide, Cill Na Martra were left holding their hands as the clock wound down and the full-time whistle meant that they drew 0-10 to 1-7 with Kilshannig in the Bon Secours Premier IFC at Donoughmore.

Earlier, Cill Na Martra wasted no time from the throw-in as they sent the ball to Fionnbarra O h-Ealaithe and he fisted it over the bar. They brought everyone back inside their own half after this and a turnover was won, which Daniel O’Duinnin used to raise a white flag.

Kilshannig’s first score was a free and Kieran Twomey converted this from right in front of the posts. Killian O’Hanlon and Colm O’Shea then scored for the club from Avondhu and they led for the first time.

Cill Na Martra felt that they should have had a penalty after this but the referee Mark Maher decided there was no push in the back on Daniel O’Duinnin.

At the end of the first half, Maichci O’Duinnin set up Damien O hUrdail and he hit the back of the net from close range to make it 1-3 to 0-6.

Tadhg O Corcora followed this up by getting his only point of the game and that gave his club a half-time lead.

The second half was shot for shot, with neither team able to take firm control of the game.

A late chance to win came from a 45 but O’Deasuna watched his effort float inches wide.

Cill Na Martra did win the kick-out and they thought they got a free in the final seconds of time added on. Instead the referee blew his whistle and the game ended as a draw.

Kilshannig: C O’Sullivan, C O’Shea, J Twomey, K Twomey (2f) all 0-2, K O’Hanlon and T Cunningham (1f) both 0-1.

Scorers for Cill Na Martra: D O hUrdail 1-0; D O’Duinnin and M O’Duinnin both 0-2, T O Corcora, D O Conaill, F O h-Ealaithe all 0-1.

Kilshannig: G Creedon; K Twomey, E Burke, S O’Connell, B Curtin, C O’Shea, M Twomey, J Twomey, B Guerin, K O’Hanlon, E Healy, E O’Sullivan, C McMahon, C O’Sullivan, T Cunningham.

Subs: B Creedon for Healy (47), D O’Sullivan for C McMahon (47), E O’Hanlon for Cunningham (47), K O’Connell for O’Sullivan (57), C Murphy for Twomey (57).

Cill Na Martra: P O’Credain; T O’Corcora, G O’Mochain, F O’Faolain, D O’Conail, S O’Foirreidh, C O’Foirreidh, F O h-Ealaithe, G O’Goillidhe, C Mac Lochlainn, C O’Duinnin, D O’hUirdail, M O’Deasuna, M O’Duinnin.

Subs: C O Meachair for Mac Lochlainn (50), D O hUrdail for D M O’Duinnin (57).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s)

READ NOW

