Conor McDonald 'proud' to lead Naomh Eanna to victory in Wexford

WEXFORD SHC FINAL: Naomh Eanna (Gorey) 2-18 Oylegate-Glenbrien 2-12

Nobidy doubted Conor McDonald's ability to inspire Naomh Eanna so it was no surprise that he turned on the style to inspire his side to a six-point victory over Oylegate-Glenbrien in this excellent Pettitt's Wexford senior hurling championship final at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

McDonald cast aside his indifferent inter-county form to turn in outstanding performances along the way to the final, but his contribution of 1-4 proved crucial in the decider on Sunday.

As he lifted the Dr Bob Bowe Cup, McDonald spoke of what this victory meant to him and his home town of Gorey.

"We conceded 1-2 in the opening five minutes but were still in a good place having got back level by half-time playing into the wind," he said. "We again conceded a goal in the opening second half minute but we stuck to our game plan, worked our way back. It took us a while to get back but once we hit the front there was no going back as we pushed on. It's great for the club and Gorey town and I'm proud to have been given the honour to captain the side."

The game got off to a lightning start as within two minutes, Seamus Casey collected a long clearance, careered through the centre before beating keeper Jack Cushe with a low shot. Two minutes later they should have had a second goal, as Podge Doran, having intercepted a short puck-out, saw his shot beaten away at the post by keeper Aaaron Duggan for a 65, which Casey pointed. Doran was to increase the lead to 1-2 to 0-0 with an excellent point from a sideline cut after six minutes.

Through this opening spell the pattern of the game was very much Oylegate-Glenbrien's way, with Naomh Eanna having to wait until the eighth minute for their opening score, a Padraig Doyle goal.

This was always going to be a game won by a team that made better use of the wind. Oylegate despite their outfield possession were erratic with some of their finishing, hitting seven wides through the half, still led 1-5 to 1-1 at the end of the opening quarter.

The second quarter saw a turnaround as Naomh Eanna despite seven wides gradually assumed control into the wind as Jack Cullen, McDonald and Cian Browne tagged on points and this was sufficient to send them in level 1-8 apiece at the interval.

The long-serving Podge Doran gave his side real hope with a goal inside one minute of the restart, but with Charlie McGuckin hitting over two inspirational points, the sides were level 1-12 to 2-9 after 41 minutes.

The game turned Naomh Eanna's way after 46 minutes when McDonald high-fielded a Jack Doran delivery to finish with an explosive shot to the net, edging his side into a 2-13 to 2-9 lead.

The goal proved inspirational for Naomh Eanna as it gave them a cushion which they held to the end.

Naomh Eanna: J Cushe; B Travers, E Molloy, C O'Tuama; T Stafford, C Molloy, C McGuckin (0-4); S Doyle, A Doyle; C Browne (0-1), C Dunbar (0-2), J Cullen (0-5, 0-1 free); J Doran, C McDonald (1-4), P Doyle (1-2, 0-1 free).

Subs: S Óg Whelan for Doran (54), E Conroy for Travers (58).

Oylegate-Glenbrien: A Duggan;M Cosgrave, S Reck, C Hourihane; M Kelly, D Reck, P Casey; P Cullen, Jack Reck (0-2); J Dunne, S Casey (1-7, 0-5 frees, 0-2, 65s), F Hourihane; C Heffernan (0-1), P Doyle (1-2, 0-2 sideline cuts), P Rowley.

Subs: Jamie Reck for F Hourihane (42), E Kelly for Heffernan (51), F Doran for Rowley (55).

Referee: D Crosbie (Kilmore).