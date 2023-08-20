Tipp SFC: Much-fancied Moyle Rovers out of title reckoning

Short-listed as potential champions Moyle Rovers bowed out of the Tipperary senior football championship after losing to Rockwell Rovers 1-11 to 0-12 in round 2 of group 4, their second defeat in the competition.

Aidan Barron’s goal for Rockwell after 15 minutes got them moving and they were level 1-4 to 0-7 at half-time having played into the wind. With goalie Eoghan Doyle pointing five frees, Rockwell were four points clear, 1-10 to 0-9, with 10 minutes to play. Moyle rallied but ran out of time and are now facing a relegation battle.

Title hopefuls Loughmore-Castleiney are back in the hunt after a first-round defeat. They put in a strong second half to defeat Ardfinnan 0-11 to 0-6, having trailed 0-4 to 0-5 at half-time. Liam McGrath kicked five points for the winners, three from play. This was a second defeat for Ardfinnan who are now facing the possibility of being caught up in the relegation play-offs.

Champions Clonmel Commercials were runaway winners 3-18 to 0-2 over Eire Og Anacarty. Michael Quinlivan’s goal after four minutes sent the champions on their way to an interval lead of 1-9 to 0-1. Three minutes into the second half Sean Kennedy had their second goal and the third goal came after 55 minutes from Colman Kennedy.

Last year’s intermediate champions Ballina registered their second win defeating Moycarkey-Borris 0-15 to 1-3 to top group 2. With Teddy Doyle starring at centre halfback they surged 0-7 to 0-1 clear by the half-way mark, Charlie King and Eoghan Power each scoring twice. Moycarkey never threatened to overtake them in the second half. Their goal by county hurling goalkeeper Rhys Shelley came shortly before the finish, too late to make any difference.

Beaten finalists last year Upperchurch-Drombane secured their spot in this year’s quarter-finals with a 1-6 to 0-4 win over Killenaule in round 2 of group 3. The decisive score came after 22 minutes when in a goalmouth scramble Keith Ryan got the vital touch for an Upperchurch goal which helped them to a 1-2 to 0-3 lead. In atrocious conditions Upperchurch retained the initiative in the second half for their second win but Killenaule can still qualify if they overcome Arravale Rovers in round 3.

A great last quarter by J K Brackens led to their 1-14 to 1-11 win over Ballyporeen. Darragh Brennan’s penalty goal after seven minutes helped them to a 1-5 to 0-3 interval lead. They were still five points clear going into the last quarter but Brackens levelled by the 52nd minute, 0-12 to 1-9 and Luke Ormond’s goal for Brackens two minutes later sent them on their way to victory.

Liam Casey and Conor O Brien swooped for injury time points to carry Cahir to a 1-12 to 1-10 win over Arravale Rovers. Cormac Maher netted for Arravale after 20 minutes and they led 1-7 to 0-5 at half-time. Jake Kiely’s goal for Cahir after 39 minutes levelled the game (1-7 each). Rovers edged ahead with two Mikey O Dwyer points but Casey levelled for Cahir at 1-10 each with four minutes left. He then put Cahir ahead and Conor O'Brien doubled their advantage in injury time.

Drom-Inch had a narrow 1-11 to 1-10 win over Kilsheelan-Kilcash to reignite their challenge for a quarter final spot. The sides were level 1-6 each at half-time.