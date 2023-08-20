Sheehan turns back the clock but Cliffords and Fossa take the points

Five-time All-Ireland winner Sheehan turns 38 this week but showed he still knows where the posts
PAST AND PRESENT: Five-time All-Ireland winner Bryan Sheehan with Paudie and David Clifford

Sun, 20 Aug, 2023 - 16:42
Tony Leen

KERRY scoring machines past and present swapped points and stories on Sunday in Fossa.

The home side, with David and Paudie Clifford sharing ten points, made it two wins from two in their Kerry IFC group with a win over Caherciveen's St Mary's, 1-16 to 2-10.

Spectators had to do a double take when they spotted former Kerry sharpshooter Bryan Sheehan named in goals for the visitors.

Five-time All-Ireland winner Sheehan turns 38 this week but showed he still knows where the posts are when he was brought out the field to rescue the game for St Mary's. Sheehan proceeded to kick four points and goals from Jack Daly and Tadhg O'Connor made for a tight finish before Fossa steadied the ship to close out the game. Their goalscorer was midfielder Rian Colleran.

Sheehan began his inter-county career as a Kerry minor goalkeeper but with his prodigious boot, it wasn't long til he was making a mark around midfield and further up the pitch.

Fossa now face Glenflesk in their final group game but afterwards, the Kerry stars, current and past, posted for posterity.

Pic: St Mary's social media

