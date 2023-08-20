Limerick SFC: Adare, Newcastle West and Kildimo Pallaskenry maintain 100% record

LIMERICK football champions Newcastle West kept their bid for three-in-a-row on track with a routine victory over Claughaun at the weekend.

Jimmy Lee’s men are chasing a first treble in the county since Treaty Sarsfields achieved that feat from 1973-1975. They led throughout and held a 0-7 to 0-2 half-time lead. A late Brian O’Sullivan goal saw them win out 1-12 to 0-5.

This was round three of the championship, which sees two groups of six battle for a top three berth and knockout football. Adare, again, appear the most likely challengers to the Magpies crown.

Also in Group 1, Kildimo Pallaskenry practically booked their place in the knockout stages with two games to spare, comfortably accounting for St. Kieran’s. The 2-12 to 0-9 victory is their third of a progressive season. A fast start saw Peter Nash land all of their 2-2 to lead by seven by the end of the first quarter. It was 2-6 to 0-4 at half-time, despite the victors playing against the breeze. There was a fine five-point contribution from Cathal Downes for a side never in trouble. Former Wicklow player Alan Daly kicked 0-6 (5f) for St. Kieran’s who have just one thus far.

A late burst from Fr Casey’s saw them pull seven clear of Oola in Clarina. With Limerick managerial hopeful Mark Fitzgerald in their management team, Casey’s are now onto four points. The 1-14 to 1-7 scoreline may have flattered the Abbeyfeale men, who scored 1-3 between the 59th minute to the final whistle. That goal, from sub David Ward arrived when they were just one ahead. Oola trailed 0-9 to 0-5 in the third quarter but backed by a strong breeze, an Eddie Stoke bullet brought them back in touch, they failed to level this clash and remain winless from three outings, paired with Claughaun at the foot of the table.

Meanwhile, in Group 2 Adare maintained their 100% start when accounting for Galtee Gaels. Level six apiece at half-time, a trio of Hugh Bourke points helped wrest control before the three-time held out by 0-16 to 0-12. Bourke finished with seven while Bob Childs’ 0-5 wasn’t enough for the Gaels.

Ballysteen and Ballylanders served up an enthralling clash in Ballyagran. A 6-9 to 1-17 scoreline in favour of Ballysteen doesn’t tell the full story, after they trailed 1-13 to 2-4 at half-time. Danny Frewen netted for an accurate Ballylanders while Shane Gallagher and Shane Hallihan efforts kept the west side in the contest.

Second-half goals from Cillian Ferris, Danny Neville and a brace from sub Paul O’Shaughnessy turned this game on its head to put Ballysteen in a good position to finish third in the group.

Monaleen had too much for city rivals, Na Piarsiagh in an earlier tie. Goals from Daniel Daly and Shane Cusack, one in either half, helped the six-time champions pull clear. Despite finishing with 14 men following the dismissal of Paul O’Shea before half-time, Monaleen made it two wins from three. Na Piarsaigh also finished with 14.

Round 4 throw in on Wednesday, when it will become even clearer who is in the shake-up for the Fr. Casey Cup.