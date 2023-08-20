Rory and Cathal Maguire injury worries for McCarthy

Bons Secours Cork PSFC

Castlehaven 1-12 Valley Rovers 0-9

Castlehaven suffered a minor hitch in their plans when they drew with Carbery Rangers in their opening game in Group A of the Bons Secours Cork PSFC three weeks ago. They suffered no such problems in Clonakilty on Saturday evening as they had six points to spare over an improved Valley Rovers, who will rue their collapse in scoring return in the second half. For Haven manager, James McCarthy, the most satisfying element of the evening was having their destiny back in their own hands.

“We were comfortable all through the game, but we never got out of sight until the end, really. If you leave any team in it, you know, a goal could have come. They didn’t really have any clear cut chance, but these things happen. Someone switches off, they could get a goal to bring it back to a couple of points. We’re very happy with the win, because we’re controlling our own destiny now.”

Another reason for McCarthy was the return of Brian Hurley. “It’s great to see Brian back in. He hasn’t played a game with a long time so to give him thirty minutes there was great. He’s delighted with himself, and it’s great to see him back on the pitch again.”

Hurley hadn’t seen action since Cork exited the All-Ireland series at the hands of Derry back in early July. He replaced Robbie Minihane at the break and his impact was immediate, pushing his side two points clear with a beautiful score off his left foot. Points from Jack Cahalane and Sean Browne pushed them further clear before Cahalane was fouled for a penalty with ten minutes to go that saw Hurley denied twice by the excellence of Valleys’ ‘keeper Eoin Sullivan.

The miss was a slight blow, but what was more concerning to McCarthy was the loss of both Rory Maguire and Cathal Maguire to hamstring injuries in that temperate third quarter. According to McCarthy “it’s looking doubtful for the Clon game for both of them.”

Darragh O’Shea did bring Valleys back to within a goal after Hurley and Sullivan’s duel, but the goal that McCarthy feared never materialised as Haven finished with a point from Jack O’Neill and two frees from Mark Collins, who operated at wing back for the hour, to ease to victory.

Jack Cahalane, “a man for Cork in the future” in his manager’s eyes was the brightest spark in a tepid first half. He struck for the goal in the 11th minute, after being set up by Michael Hurley, that gave the Haven a 1-1 to 0-2 lead and although the sides would be level twice after that before the break, Valleys would never take the lead that the wind at their backs really required.

Still though, they answered the goal with five of the next seven points. William Hurley was motoring well at wing forward, Adam Kenneally kicked two points from centre forward and Fiachra Lynch had a brace from full forward while Cahalane and Collins were on target for Castlehaven to make it 1-4 to 0-7 as half time approached.

Two more frees from Collins then pushed the Carbery side clear, but a sweet score from Johnny Kiely brought Valleys to within one, 1-6 to 0-8, at the interval. From there it was routine stuff, despite the brief drama around the penalty.

Valleys conceded 0-20 in losing to Clonakilty in the opening game, and while they will be happy with their improved defensive solidity here, they will need to offer more of a threat up front if they are to get the better of Carbery Rangers in their final game to dispel the threat of relegation.

And while the Haven’s fate is now of their own making, McCarthy knows the challenge that lies ahead. “We saw Clon against Valleys in the first game, they were awesome. We’ll go and have a crack and see where it takes us.”

Scorers for Castlehaven: J Cahalane (1-2), M Collins (0-5, frees), C Cahalane, B Hurley, M Hurley, S Browne and J O’Neill (0-1 each).

Scorers for Valley Rovers: F Lynch (0-1 mark) and A Kenneally (0-2 each), A Walsh Murphy, D Murphy, J Kiely, R O’Sullivan and D O’Shea (0-1 each).

CASTLEHAVEN: D Cahalane; J O’Regan, T O’Mahony, R Walsh; D Cahalane, R Maguire, M Collins (c); C Cahalane, A Whelton; R Minihane, C Maguire, S Browne; J O’Driscoll, M Hurley, J Cahalane.

Subs: B Hurley for Minihane (h/t), M Maguire for C Maguire (inj, 33), C Nolan for R Maguire (inj, 36), J O’Neill for Whelton (50).

VALLEY ROVERS: E Sullivan; C O’Keeffe, T O’Brien, D Muckian; B Murphy, J O’Driscoll, A Walsh Murphy; D Murphy, J Kiely; W Hurley, A Kenneally, R O’Sullivan; B Crowley, F Lynch, S Lynch.

Subs: E Delaney for Crowley (44), C McCarthy and D O’Shea for Murphy and O’Sullivan (both 53).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).