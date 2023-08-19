Spa’s clinical first-half display sinks Na Gaeil

Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Championship Group A RD 2

Spa 3-14 Na Gaeil 0-10

Spa Killarney made light work of a very poor Na Gaeil side as they ended the game as a contest in the second quarter of this one-sided Senior Club Championship Group A game played at Killeen.

The victors are now are guaranteed a semi-final spot.

It’s a case of looking down for Na Gaeil who will be hoping that Kenmare Shamrocks win the Roughty derby with Templenoe on Sunday and that will mean their final round game with Templenoe next weekend will decide who will be involved in a relegation play-off. It may well be with fellow Tralee side Kerins O’Rahillys who are also pointless.

The opening quarter of this game was at least competitive as Na Gaeil despite falling 0-6 to 0-1 behind thanks to a punched score from Shane Cronin, Evan Cronin, Dara Moynihan, Cian Murphy (2) and the lively wing back Liam Spillane. Na Gaeil’s solitary reply came in the very first minute when Jack Sheehan fired over.

Indeed, Spa might have had a goal in the fourth minute of this opening salvo but Devon Burns in the Na Gaeil goal produced a fine stop to deny Cian Tobin after Evan Cronin showed excellent awareness to spot him inside the cover from a free.

Na Gaeil were under all sorts of pressure when Spa pressed their kick-out but when they took a break and allowed the home side to build it was a different story and they racked up three points on the spin with a brace from Dara Devine (1f) and Diarmuid O’Connor.

But that was as good as it got for Na Gaeil as Spa struck for two goals before half time. Firstly Dara Moynihan fired over a point from distance before Dan O’Donoghue sent in a ball over the top and Cian Tobin finished to the net. Then just two minutes before half time when Liam Spillane struck the post Na Gaeil slept and Michael Foley found the net and with Spa lead 2-9 to 0-4 it was game over.

Na Gaeil did add six points in the second half thanks to Darragh Reen, Kieran O’Connor, Jack Barry and a Dara Devine brace but Spa were never threatened and it was left to Evan Cronin to put the icing in the cake for Spa. Na Gaeil lost Jack Sheehan to a yellow and black to complete a miserable night for the former All-Ireland Junior Premier champions.

Scorers for Spa: E Cronin (1-2), C Tobin (1-1), M Foley (1-0), D Moynihan and M Moynihan (0-3 each), L Spillane and C Murphy (0-1 each), S Cronin (0-1).

Na Gaeil: D Devine (0-5, 1f), D O’Connor, J Barry, D Reen, K O’Connor and J Sheehan (0-1 each).

NA GAEIL: D Burns; R O’Neill, N O’Mahony, J Doyle; K O’Donovan, O Maunsell, D Bourke; J Barry, D O’Connor; J O’Connor, T O hAinifein , J Sheehan; M Madden, D Devine, J Bourke.

Subs: D Reen for J O’Connor (h/t), E Doody for O Maunsell (37), S O’Connor for T O hAinifein (47), K O’Connor for J Bourke (48), R O’Sullivan for R O’Neill (54).

SPA: J Devane; E O'Donoghue, E Fitzgerald, B Lynch; L Spillane, S Cronin, E Cronin; G Vaughan , D O'Donoghue; M Foley, E Cronin , Dara Moynihan; C Murphy , C Tobin, M O'Donoghue.

Subs: S Lynch for E Fitzgerald ( 16 blood), M Moynihan for M O’Donoghue ( h/t), S Lynch for E O’Donoghue ( 44), C Spillane for S Cronin ( 47), M McCarthy for C Murphy ( 48), T Moynihan for G Vaughan ( 53).

Referee: P Curtin (Brosna)