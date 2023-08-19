Knocknagree dominate second half to see off Fermoy

Bon Secours Cork SAFC

Knocknagree 1-14 Fermoy 0-11

It was a productive evening for Knocknagree in Newmarket as they turned in an accomplished performance in the round 2 of the Bon Secours Cork SAFC. It was also a must-win game for John Fintan Daly’s men after having succumbed to O’Donovan Rossa in their opening round.

And while they missed a couple of glorious goal opportunities in the first-half - at the end of which the sides were locked 0-6 apiece - they grew into the game, and an utterly dominant second-half performance sets them up nicely for their final group tie against neighbours Kanturk.

Kanturk, meanwhile, play O’Donovan Rossa in a top-of-the-table clash tomorrow.

A clinical second-half restart, and an overall 1-8 from talisman Anthony O’Connor, underpinned this success. The leadership skills of Eoghan McSweeney a major factor too.

Indeed, it was his hard-work that yielded the only goal of the match, which arrived four minutes into the second-half. With the breeze to their backs, it turned the tide in their favour. He made a searing run along the end line, his delivery meeting the boot of the in-running Anthony O’Connor who soccer-style side-kicked the ball to the net.

It opened the floodgates, as they landed the next five points unanswered and they came from all directions and from five different players - a fisted effort from McSweeney, captain Michael Mahoney, Anthony O’Connor, Denis O’Connor and Timmy O’Connor.

Fermoy, who are pointless after two games, were now trailing by eight points. They had to wait until the 45th minute to get their scoring moving. And when they did, they were too dependent on free-taker David Lardner and hard-working skipper Padraig De Róiste.

The winning margin of six points could have been greater had the 2022 finalists taken two goal opportunities. Dale Dawson brilliantly saved a penalty from Anthony O’Connor in the 10th minute, and 10 minutes later they failed to find the target from two shots.

Still, this confident display with stand to Knocknagree.

Scorers for Knocknagree: A O’Connor (1-8, 0-7 frees), M Mahoney, T O’Connor, David O’Connor, Denis O’Connor, M Dilworth and E McSweeney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Fermoy: D Lardner (0-7, 0-6 frees), P De Róiste (0-4).

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; D Mahoney, K Buckley, G O’Connor; D Moynihan, D O’Mahony, M Mahoney (Capt); T O’Connor, David O’Connor; M McSweeney, E McSweeney, Denis O’Connor; M Dilworth, N O’Connor, A O’Connor.

Subs: K Cronin for M McSweeney (53), J Dennehy for N O’Connor (56), T O’Mahony for T O’Connor (59).

FERMOY: D Dawson; S Shanahan, P Murphy, R Morrison; T Clancy, G Lardner, M Brennan; J Carr, G O’Callaghan; D Daly, S Aherne, D O’Callaghan; D Lardner, P De Róiste (Capt), A Creed.

Subs: B Twomey for D O’Callaghan, J O’Brien for G O’Callaghan (both 40), J Molloy for A Creed, D O’Carroll for S Shanahan (both 50), A Aherne for D Daly (58).

Referee: Brendan Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue).