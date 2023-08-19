Kenneally point seals win for Newcestown over Ilen Rovers 

Cork Senior AFC Group C

Newcestown 0-14 Ilen Rovers 1-9

They made hard work of it but Newcestown just about deserved their Bon Secours Cork Senior AFC victory at the expense of Ilen Rovers at Rossmore on Saturday evening.

A West Cork derby played out amid awful weather conditions was not easy on the eye but Newcestown will not care one iota.

Both sides came into their second Group C clash on the back of defeats so winning, however that was achieved, was all that mattered.

Building a six-point interval lead, Newcestown looked set for a straightforward win. Ilen had other ideas and, gaining momentum from a Conor Harrington goal, battled back superbly.

There was only a point in it deep into injury-time before a late Edmund Kenneally effort sealed a two-point Newcetown victory.

Despite suffering their second Cork Senior AFC loss in a row, Ilen Rovers will take heart from a much-improved display and head into their final group game with their confidence restored.

Dual senior club Newcestown, coming off the back of two county hurling championship wins, will be equally glad to get off the mark following a tough, physical and intense battle.

David Buckley (three frees) and Niall Kelly (three frees) combined for 0-7 during a first half in which the eventual winners changed ends 0-10 to 0-4 ahead. Colm Dineen added a brace against an Ilen side that struggled to make headway in front of goal despite Alan Holland, Michael Sheehy and Sean O’Donovan (free) scores.

The second period exploded into life once Conor Harrington found the net and it was Rovers’ turn to ask repeated questions of their opposing defence.

Dan Mac Eoin kicked four glorious second half scores and Ilen goalkeeper Damian O’Sullivan made three top class saves as Rovers moved to within a point, 0-13 to 1-9, as the clock ticked past 60 minutes.

An inability to clear their lines cost Ilen deep into injury-time however, and Edmund Kenneally pounced to seal Newcestown’s hard-earned win.

Next up for the winners is a Group C clash with Bishopstown while Ilen’s hopes of avoiding a relegation play-off rests with the outcome of another West Cork derby against Dohenys.

Scorers for Newcestown: D Buckley 0-6 (0-4 frees), N Kelly 0-4 (0-3 frees), C Dineen 0-2, R O’Sullivan and E Kenneally 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ilen Rovers: D Mac Eoin 0-4 (0-1 free), A Holland 0-3, C Harrington 1-0, S O’Donovan (free) and M Sheehy 0-1 each.

NEWCESTOWN: C White; C O’Donovan, C Twomey, G O’Donovan; N Murray, M McSweeney, J Kelleher; C Dineen, L Meade (captain); C Goggin, T Twomey, R O’Sullivan; N Kelly, D Buckley, S O’Donovan.

Subs:S O’Sullivan for C Goggin (48), E Kenneally for T Twomey (48).

ILEN ROVERS: D O’Sullivan; S O’Shea, S Minihane, A Holland; C O’Driscoll, J Collins (captain), D Collins; Peadar O’Drisoll, Peter O’Driscoll; D O’Driscoll, S O’Donovan, D Hegarty, D MacEoin, M Sheehy, C Harrington.

Subs: K O’Driscoll for C Harrington (56, inj).

Referee: Alan Long (Argideen Rangers).