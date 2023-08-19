Castlehaven back to winning ways as they overcome Valley Rovers

Bons Secours Cork PSFC

Castlehaven 1-12 Valley Rovers 0-9

It was solid if not spectacular from Castlehaven as they got back to winning ways in Group A of the Bons Secours Cork PSFC as they had six points to spare over Valley Rovers in Clonakilty on Saturday afternoon.

It was a game that they controlled without dominating as Brian Hurley returned from injury to play the second half, kicking 0-1 and having both his penalty and rebound spectacularly saved by Eoin Sullivan in the Valleys goal after Jack Cahalane had been fouled.

There was no real threat of that piece of action having any impact on the result with eight minutes to go, as the Haven led by 1-9 to 0-8 against a Valleys side who were much improved from the opening weekend but only managed one point in the second half. That did come moments later through Darragh O’Shea but the winners kicked the last three points of the game with Mark Collins slotting over two frees and Jack O’Neill kicking a sweet point from play.

As is the trend, the opening stages of the game just trundled along with both sides happy to sit back and let the opposition try and punch holes in their well structured defences. Valleys played with the wind, and while neither team were going to unleash a barrage of long kicks, they did use it smartly.

Conor Cahalane put the Haven in front, but William Hurley created opportunities for Darragh Murphy and Rory O’Sullivan and when both converted, their side led by 0-2 to 0-1 with ten minutes played.

Jack Cahalane had already threatened a goal at that stage, and when smart work from Mark Collins and Michael Hurley offered him another chance, he finished with aplomb. Hurley followed up with a point and we waited for the Haven to take control.

Valleys had other ideas, however, as they kicked the next four of the next five points to level matters at 1-3 to 0-6, Adam Kenneally kicked two of them, Adam Walsh Murphy and Fiachra Lynch had the other two while Jack Cahalane responded for the Haven.

Lynch and Mark Collins then traded blows but two more frees from Collins pushed the Carbery side clear, though there was still time for Johnny Kiely to bring Valleys within one, 1-6 to 0-8, at the interval.

It was turgid enough on the resumption, but Castlehaven carried far more of a threat and kicked the only three scores of the third quarter through Hurley, Jack Cahalane and Sean Browne.

Then came the unconverted penalty, but the Haven handled things professionally from there, and they will look to do the same when they take on Clonakilty in their final group game while Valleys will need to beat Carbery Rangers to keep the keep the threat of relegation at bay.

Scorers for Castlehaven: J Cahalane (1-2), M Collins (0-5, frees), C Cahalane, B Hurley, M Hurley, S Browne and J O’Neill (0-1 each).

Scorers for Valley Rovers: F Lynch (0-1 mark) and A Kenneally (0-2 each), A Walsh Murphy, D Murphy, J Kiely, R O’Sullivan and D O’Shea (0-1 each).

CASTLEHAVEN: D Cahalane; J O’Regan, T O’Mahony, R Walsh; D Cahalane, R Maguire, M Collins (c); C Cahalane, A Whelton; R Minihane, C Maguire, S Browne; J O’Driscoll, M Hurley, J Cahalane.

Subs: B Hurley for Minihane (h/t), M Maguire for C Maguire (inj, 33), C Nolan for R Maguire (inj, 36), J O’Neill for Whelton (50).

VALLEY ROVERS: E Sullivan; C O’Keeffe, T O’Brien, D Muckian; B Murphy, J O’Driscoll, A Walsh Murphy; D Murphy, J Kiely; W Hurley, A Kenneally, R O’Sullivan; B Crowley, F Lynch, S Lynch.

Subs: E Delaney for Crowley (44), C McCarthy and D O’Shea for Murphy and O’Sullivan (both 53).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).