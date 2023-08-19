Late winner for Mallow as they overcome Douglas

Cork Premier SFC Group C

Mallow 0-10 Douglas 0-9

Having administered the last-gasp winner last time out, Douglas felt the sting of a late defeat to leave their progress from Group C in serious jeopardy.

Mallow never led from the opening score until the fourth minute of stoppage time but when it mattered, they did all the running.

Having suffered an 18-point defeat to St Finbarr’s last time out, they were boosted by the return of four players from their travels in America and were able to deploy their subs bench to good effect.

They kicked the final three points. Substitutes Mark Kelleher and Mark Tobin, given way too much space by the Douglas backs, had the sides level for just the third time in the 61st minute.

Then it was Aidan Bolster, off his flight home and just onto the field, who laid off to corner-back Paul Lyons for the winner.

Against the same opponents last year, a second-half meltdown cost Douglas progression in a remarkable points-difference swing. They may yet come to regret another fade-out with the Barrs up next.

Of the returning Mallow crew, Jack Dillon came into the starting line-up, while Seán McDonnell was introduced before the break for the injured Seán Hayes.

It took both sides some time to warm up, with the opening minutes characterised by missed pick-ups, mislaid passes, and miscued shots. Kieran O’Sullivan showed how to do it, shaking off a trail of Douglas defenders for the opening point.

Seán Powter, Darragh Kelly, and Adam Cantwell began to inject some urgency, directness, and slicker distribution into the city side. That yielded a string of five points from Brian Hartnett, Alan O’Hare, Cantwell, and two Conor Russell frees as the game began to unfold along expected lines.

Mallow ended a 17-minute scoreless streak with a Dillon free followed by another from Ryan Harkin.

Douglas had gone 13 minutes without scoring now but Powter produced a huge kick to beat the Mallow blanket and the half-time whistle. 0-6 to 0-3.

McDonnell had an immediate impact on the resumption. He almost carved out a goal chance but a Douglas deflection meant they had to settle for a John Browne point. Added to a Darragh Moynihan boomer and another from McDonnell, they were back level by the 38th minute.

The calm decision-making of Conor Kingston helped Douglas restore their lead. He laid on a second point for Hartnett and helped to win a pair of kickable frees – although with Russell off the field, both were missed.

Mallow, meanwhile, got the first shot off on goal but Moynihan’s drive was saved by Eoghan O’Brien.

Seán Wilson and Harkin traded points before the Kingston brothers combined to set up Aaron Sheedy to make the lead two.

The Kingstons were involved again to create a goal chance but Shane’s soccer-style finish rolled past the far post.

Mallow kept digging into their bench and found all the right answers.

Scorers for Mallow: R Harkin (0-2, 1 mark); P Lyons, D Moynihan, J Dillon (free), K O’Sullivan, M Tobin, J Browne, M Kelleher, S McDonnell (0-1 each).

Scorers for Douglas: C Russell (2 frees), B Hartnett (0-2 each); S Powter, S Wilson, A O’Hare, A Cantwell, A Sheehy (0-1 each).

MALLOW: K Doyle; P Lyons, B Myers, S Copps; S O’Callaghan, S Merritt, M Taylor; E Staunton, D Moynihan; J Dillon, R Harkin (capt), K O’Sullivan; K Sheehan, S Hayes, J Browne.

Subs: S McDonnell for Hayes (30+1, inj), M Kelleher for Sheehan (41), M Tobin for Browne (49), P Hennessy for Dillon (53), A Bolster for Myers (60+2).

DOUGLAS: E O’Brien; N Lynch, C Kenny, K Hayes Curtin; S Powter, K Flahive, S Wilson; C Kingston, K Shanahan; Darragh Kelly (capt), B Hartnett, B Lynch; A O’Hare, A Cantwell, C Russell.

Subs: S Kingston for Kelly (h-t), D Warde for Powter (37-44, blood), A Sheehy for Russell (41), B Powter for B Lynch (49), D Warde for O’Hare (54), David Kelly for N Lynch (60+3).

Referee: R Whelan (Aghada).