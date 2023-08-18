Keith Rossiter to become new Wexford senior hurling manager

Wexford GAA have confirmed that Keith Rossiter will be proposed as the new Wexford senior hurling manager on a three-year term
Keith Rossiter to become new Wexford senior hurling manager

NEW MAN AT THE HELM: Wexford GAA have confirmed that Keith Rossiter will be proposed as the new Wexford senior hurling manager on a three-year term. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 11:58
TJ Galvin

Wexford GAA have confirmed that Keith Rossiter will be proposed as the new Wexford senior hurling manager on a three-year term.

Rossiter succeeds Darragh Egan as Wexford boss after the county board decided against extending the Tipperary man's time at the helm.

Rossiter won a Leinster SHC title in 2004 with Wexford and represented the county at inter-county level for more than a decade.

The Oulart-The-Ballagh clubman has been Wexford U20 manager for the past two seasons and was previously a selector under Davy Fitzgerald for the Wexford seniors from 2017 to 2021.

Former Waterford manager Derek McGrath met with the selection committee last Sunday but subsequently withdrew his name from the race.

In a statement issued on Friday, Wexford GAA said:

"Wexford GAA wish to announce that Keith Rossiter will be proposed by the Selection Committee as the new Wexford Senior Hurling Manager on a three-year term.

"Keith was manager of Wexford’s U20 Hurling Team for the past two seasons, guiding the team to successive Leinster Finals, while he previously served as a selector with our senior hurling team from 2017 to 2021.

"As a player, Keith represented Wexford at senior level for more than a decade and was a member of the squad that won the Leinster title in 2004. He also tasted significant success with his club, Oulart-The Ballagh, winning ten Wexford Senior Hurling titles (including two as captain) and one Leinster Senior Club Hurling Championship.

"His nomination, and that of his backroom, will be put forward for ratification at the next meeting of the County Committee, scheduled for Tuesday, 29 August 2023."

More in this section

Egan's side ready for stern test against Barrs Egan's side ready for stern test against Barrs
Dublin v Kerry - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final James Horan on the case for Brian Howard and hoping Dublin inspire others
Jim McGuinness returns to Sky Sports as an expert analyst on the 2020 GAA Senior Football Championship Jim McGuinness closing in on Donegal return
#Wexford GAA
Keith Rossiter to become new Wexford senior hurling manager

Draws made for Munster Colleges Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd