Keith Rossiter to become new Wexford senior hurling manager

Wexford GAA have confirmed that Keith Rossiter will be proposed as the new Wexford senior hurling manager on a three-year term.

Rossiter succeeds Darragh Egan as Wexford boss after the county board decided against extending the Tipperary man's time at the helm.

Rossiter won a Leinster SHC title in 2004 with Wexford and represented the county at inter-county level for more than a decade.

The Oulart-The-Ballagh clubman has been Wexford U20 manager for the past two seasons and was previously a selector under Davy Fitzgerald for the Wexford seniors from 2017 to 2021.

Former Waterford manager Derek McGrath met with the selection committee last Sunday but subsequently withdrew his name from the race.

In a statement issued on Friday, Wexford GAA said:

"Wexford GAA wish to announce that Keith Rossiter will be proposed by the Selection Committee as the new Wexford Senior Hurling Manager on a three-year term.

"Keith was manager of Wexford’s U20 Hurling Team for the past two seasons, guiding the team to successive Leinster Finals, while he previously served as a selector with our senior hurling team from 2017 to 2021.

"As a player, Keith represented Wexford at senior level for more than a decade and was a member of the squad that won the Leinster title in 2004. He also tasted significant success with his club, Oulart-The Ballagh, winning ten Wexford Senior Hurling titles (including two as captain) and one Leinster Senior Club Hurling Championship.

"His nomination, and that of his backroom, will be put forward for ratification at the next meeting of the County Committee, scheduled for Tuesday, 29 August 2023."