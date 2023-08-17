Within two decades, half a million people will live around Cork city. The GAA needs fresh thinking

According to the 2022 Census, Cork has the highest proportion of residents living in their county of birth. Why this is the case in Cork was not revealed in the census but surely it can’t simply be the case that Corkonians just can’t bring themselves to sample life anywhere else. Connection to our county of birth is innate in Irish people and was well understood by Cusack and others in Hayes Hotel in 1884, when they set about drawing up the terms of engagement for the GAA.

In the intervening 140 years, rivalries, storied games and victories have managed to intensify this connection to place and it has become a marketeer’s dream as the inter-county games become more and more commercialised and professionalised.

Connecting to one’s community of residence is a slightly different phenomenon as many people struggle with life/work balance, time and energy to commit to something else outside of their home and work life. Despite this, we all possess a basic need for belonging, whereby we feel part of something that allows us to share positive experiences within our own communities.

Gaelic games at club level can offer such experiences and around the country right now, communities are ebbing and flowing as their men, women and children go into battle against clubs from neighbouring parishes in local county championships at all levels and codes. In many ways, it’s marvellous and wonderful. In some ways, it is even more special in counties that are top of the pile right now.

Social media is awash with Aaron Gillane belting balls over the bar for Patrickswell from the halfway line in their championship as well as Rock, McCarthy and the Small brothers seemingly performing heroics for Ballymun. The opportunity for these clubs to connect with their communities has never been greater, the success of their county teams makes heroes out of neighbour’s children. Imagine what it feels like for a child from Fossa to kick balls back to the Cliffords on a summer’s evening at the club.

Cork, judging by this year’s football showing and especially the victories over Mayo and Roscommon, are certainly moving forward and hopefully, in the not-too-distant future, our clubs can bask in the afterglow of All-Ireland success. This, in turn, would allow our games at local level to grow in terms of connection through the increased status of our inter-county players. However, it’s somewhat of a chicken and egg situation, as our county teams will not optimally function unless they are supported by an internal club system that truly allows for player development.

Central to this belief, and as a means of arresting the rising apathy to Gaelic games in some parts of the city and county, the provision of a nuanced games programme is key. Despite the improvements that the split season has brought with regard to planning for club players, as well as the positives associated with the recent changes to the championship and league structures, clubs really only come alive for a short period in the year.

At adult level in Cork, a nine-game league running from February to June is seen as preparation for a three-game minimum championship season that runs from July to September. A 12-game season may seem very short but it could be argued that this is the only show in town due to the constraints of providing an equal footing for both hurling and football within the county. Others may argue the merits of more games, different types of competitions and giving clubs the space to puff out their chests at more than one slot in the calendar (obviously without their inter-county players).

Crucially, in delivering player development solutions, context is key and that is why comparing the life of a club footballer in Kerry, for example, whereby he will play nearly 30 football matches a year, with that of a club player in Cork makes little sense. To view any solution to enhance standards as singular or only a matter of matching what other counties are doing is overly simplistic.

We must look within our own county to acknowledge our unique competitive advantages and create the best culture and environment for growth. Such growth can be enhanced in the short to medium term through the development of an organisational model to meet the needs of a rapidly growing population and changing society. 500,000 people will live in Cork City within two decades, this must be grasped and harnessed as a competitive advantage. We must at the same time, build on excellence in clubs across our county to deliver new models for engaging members so that they feel part of a culture that is open, inclusive and more focused on the long-term.

In the brilliant book, 'Will it Make the Boat Go Faster', the journey of the British Rowing 8s is charted from being seventh in the world in 1998 to Olympic champions in 2000.

The crew challenged every facet of performance by asking the question around boat speed. If something didn’t add value or advantage, it was disregarded or replaced. The crew believed that most people tend to ignore the risk of the status quo. Instead, they dared to be different and saw risk as commonplace in striving to be better.

Crucially, most of the change came from within the crew themselves through processes involving honest reflection, hard work and open communication. In Cork, if we want a club game that can become best in class, that can connect with our communities and as a consequence, add value to our inter-county teams, then all stakeholders should begin to ask themselves whether our decisions and actions are making the boat go faster?

*The author is a former head coach to the Cork senior footballers, and principal of Scoil Spioraid Naomh primary school in Bishopstown.