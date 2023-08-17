Jim McGuinness closing in on Donegal return

Jim McGuinness is in the running for a return to intercounty management with his native Donegal.

McGuinness previously managed the county from 2011-2014, winning an All-Ireland title in 2012. He was part of a potential new Donegal management ticket involving Rory Kavanagh and Karl Lacey last year but when Kavanagh pulled out of the race, he received no further communication from the County Board.

Donegal appointed Paddy Carr as their manager for 2023. He stood down after five months with Armagh’s Aidan O’Rourke taking over for the remainder of the campaign. O’Rourke departed after their preliminary quarter-final loss against Tyrone.

“We’re happy to hand it back now for Donegal to find a Donegal solution,” he said at the time.

The Donegal County Board since appointed a five-man committee to select a new manager. It is understood McGuinness has met with representatives. Speaking on the Irish Examiner podcast last March, McGuinness confirmed he was approached about the position last year.

“It was very difficult for me not to take it,” said McGuinness. “They did call me and spoke to me and asked me, I explained that. I also explained I wasn’t going away in the summer. We had come home; we made that decision as a family. I knew I would be here until the summer at least. I said I was available to do something with the team or help with the team. Rory and Karl were considering that situation, I was going to go along with them.

“Rory and Karl, for want of a better word, are your babies. They are guys you coached. I wanted to see them go on the right foot and help them.

“I said that to the county board. Then when the Rory thing didn’t work out, they never came back to me. We never had another conversation.”

He also revealed he had agreed to come on board with the U14s alongside Michael Murphy before Head of Academy Development Karl Lacey resigned, citing “a lack of support.” The Glenties man has been invested in soccer in recent years although he was involved in football coaching with Tailteann Cup finalists Down this season.

Former Donegal All-Ireland winner Colm McFadden is another potential option for a McGuinness ticket. The three-time Ulster medallist worked with Tony McEntee as Sligo forwards coach this year. McFadden’s brother-in-law is his former manager McGuinness.

It was confirmed earlier this month that McEntee will remain Sligo boss for 2024. Following a review of their campaign, it was agreed McEntee will remain for an additional one year with Joe Keane staying on as assistant manager. It is understood Sligo expect their current backroom team to remain in place for 2024 as well.