McGrath in frame as Wexford step up search to replace Egan

Former Waterford manager Derek McGrath has been linked with the race for the vacant Wexford position.

McGrath is understood to be one of the figures under consideration for the job along with former Wexford inter-county hurler and U20 hurling manager Keith Rossiter to fill the position vacated following the decision of the county board not to extend the term of Darragh Egan.

Rossiter was considered the favourite for the role last week but it has since emerged that McGrath is now very much in the running to return to inter-county management.

The schoolteacher has spoken with members of the special committee set up by the county board following last Sunday’s county senior hurling semi-finals.

McGrath has been involved in the Wexford club scene over the past two seasons having being coach to Lee Chin’s Faythe Harriers, a factor that saw him come very much into contention having helped the club avoid relegation over his term as coach.

However, Oulart-the-Ballagh clubman Rossiter has many admirers in the county, coupled with the fact there is much pressure to have a Wexford man appointed to the helm of senior hurling affairs.

However, McGrath is now looked upon as a serious contender giving his inter-county management experience with Waterford, while more recently being involved with Laois minors.

In contrast, Rossiter has yet to sample the pressure which such a position brings.

Wexford are striving to have a manager in place and it is hoped that an announcement could be possible before Sunday’s county senior hurling final.