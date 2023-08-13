Waterford SHC: Fourmilewater into quarters after win over Tallow

Fourmilewater have joined Ballygunner, De La Salle and Roanmore in the quarter-finals of the Waterford Senior Hurling Championship following a comfortable 2-21 to 2-11 win over Tallow at Fraher Field.

Michael Ryan’s side were far more in control than the eventual scoreline suggested, goals from Jake Henley and Darah Buckley adding gloss from a Tallow perspective.

Aaron Ryan starred for Fourmilewater with 1-8, while Michael Morrissey notched 1-1, following on from his goal last time out against Mount Sion. He ran at the Tallow defence down the right flank nine minutes in, before burying past Dean Beecher into the near corner.

Darah Buckley hit 1-7, 1-4 of which came from frees for Tallow, who were 1-13 to 0-04 behind at the break.

Ryan was happy to win the group, but disappointed with his side's second half display despite their victory and warned that the overall performance would not be good enough when the quarter-finals come around.

Elsewhere, Abbeyside and Passage shared the spoils in a dramatic draw in their group phase clash at Fraher Field on Sunday afternoon.

Despite Passage leading for most of the game, it finished 2-15 apiece.

Liam Flynn's 53rd-minute goal had moved Passage 2-13 to 0-14 ahead, but late goals from Seanie Callaghan and Darragh McGrath with just two minutes left salvaged the draw for Abbeyside.

Mark Fitzgerald starred for Passage, hitting 1-5 in the first half as the Easterners motored ahead. He had been unavailable for their opening defeat to county champions Ballygunner.

Patrick Curran was the star of the show as Dungarvan breezed past Dunhill in Group D.

The Old Boro were comfortable 3-22 to 0-12 winners in Carrickbeg, having got off to the perfect start as Waterford midfielder Darragh Lyons raised the first green flag of the day with just a minute on the clock.

Curran added a second goal on the quarter hour, before youngster Eoin O'Callaghan finished off an excellent team move on 25 minutes - leaving Dungarvan 3-11 to 0-6 ahead at the interval.

Eamonn Murphy starred for Dunhill with nine points, but Curran's 1-12 was vital on the day for Dungarvan who had a wealth of different scorers. Dunhill, who were relegated last year but stayed up on account of Ballygunner winning the intermediate championship, have shipped 3-22 in both of their group games.

Clonea picked up their first win on Saturday night following an exciting win over Lismore in Fraher Field.

The game ended in a welter of excitement as a late Maurice Shanahan free was blocked on the line as Clonea held out for a 1-18 to 0-19 victory.

Man of the match Billy Power fired over seven points for the Eastern side who raced into a 0-6 to no score lead early on.

Both sides upped the pace in the second half with Lismore coming right back into it mainly thanks to the free taking of Maurice Shanahan, the former Waterford star ended the hour with twelve points, as the sides were level after 43 minutes.

The only goal of the game arrived in the 44th minute as Clonea substitute Francis Roche calmly slotted home after being set up by Ciaràn Kirwan.