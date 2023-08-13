Declan Quill: 'I don't know how many cynical fouls Dublin had. An awful lot'

Twice during Declan Quill's post-match Q&A, his emotions threatened to overcome him.

Back-to-back All-Ireland final defeats cut deep and it will take the joint Kerry manager and his players a while to get over this one.

"It's a seven-day-a-week job," said Quill, outlining the extent of the investment in the role. "I have three young kids at home..."

Quill needed a moment to compose himself at that stage before continuing to explain just how much had gone into trying to make Kerry All-Ireland champions and just how disappointing it was to come up short.

"It's very hard to put your finger on it, like, the group were so calm, they were so ready. The difference between this year and last year, like, I thought they were ready to explode into the game and go on and win it for the first time in 30 years. But it doesn't happen every day and today wasn't going to be our day."

Maybe that was partly to do with Dublin's professional handling of the game. They certainly didn't take any chances when Kerry got into threatening positions and threw up a robust defence each time.

It was put to Quill that Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh for starters could have been awarded a few more frees than she actually got.

"Look, I think there were a lot of things we wouldn't be happy with," said Quill. "I'm not going to go down that road, to be honest. I think she was charged from behind a couple of times. Her arm was being dragged and pulled.

"I don't know how many cynical fouls Dublin had. An awful lot. They've had a lot in their last two games. There were no cards shown. I don't know...look, I'm not going to go down that road. That wasn't the winning and losing of the game. Dublin won it fair and square. I'm not going to blame a ref. That's not the Kerry way."

Kerry had previously beaten Dublin twice this year, in the National League and in the group stage of the Championship. This time, however, they were undone by a poor first-half. Fast starts had become Kerry's calling card but they conceded two points inside the opening 50 seconds and never recovered.

"I suppose we were chasing it for the rest of the game," acknowledged Quill who described Kerry as 'a bit passive' in that opening half.

Then again, what team could have lived with Dublin in that sort of form? It was one of the great halves of football in the competition's now 50-year history.

Kerry did at least throw the kitchen sink at it in the second-half, particularly in the final quarter. Siofra O'Shea even did her very best Henry Shefflin impression by playing in an All-Ireland final despite suffering an ACL injury just a week before their semi-final win over Mayo.

"That was the best kept secret in Ireland for the last couple of weeks," said Quill. "We've had Siofra in Santry a couple of times. They called her a medical wonder. They found no reason why she couldn't take part when she did a particular program.

"We closed down our training sessions, I suppose people were wondering why. All the girls kept it in house that Siofra was going to be available for the All-Ireland final.

"It was the case maybe after we had the initial investigations into her knee done that, yeah, there is a tear there, she is going to have surgery but look, she did, she did take part. She is our captain, she was training all along. We couldn't start her because we couldn't take that risk I suppose."