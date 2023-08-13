Oylegate-Glenbrien into final, Rathnure relegated for first time

Oylegate-Glenbrien will play Naomh Eanna in the final
Sun, 13 Aug, 2023 - 18:58
Brendan Furlong

WEXFORD SHC 

Oylegate-Glenbrien continue to defy the odds as they continued their shock run in the Wexford SHC with a 2-21 to 2-14 victory over 13-man St. Anne's in the semi-final at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

St. Anne's had Darragh Furlong sent off on a second yellow card just before half-time and their mission became impossible when inter-county star Liam Óg McGovern followed for his second yellow ten minutes from the end, when they trailed by five points 2-16 to 2-11.

St. Anne's had the ideal start with a Mark Furlong goal, but Seamus Casey's goal and accuracy from frees gave Oylegate-Glenbrien the impetus they needed.

Former county player Podge Doran got the crucial second goal seven minutes into the second period.

In the other semi, two late points saw Naomh Eanna edge out St. Martin's by 1-14 to 0-15. Naomh Eanna took an early lead through a Jack Cullen penalty, but St. Martin's led 0-10 to 1-3 at the interval thanks to the free-taking of Joe Coleman.

Late points from Jack Doran and Jack Cullen eventually saw Naomh Eanna through. 

Meanwhile, after 82 years competing in the top grade, Rathnure were relegated for the first time after a five-point, 3-21 to 1-22, defeat by Glynn-Barntown in their play-off.

Glynn-Barntown struck with late goals from Sen Cooney (2) and John Lacey, to snatch a dramatic late victory.

