While Dara Moynihan was the sole Kerry senior player for Spa he was the most influential figure as they got their senior club championship up and running
Kerry Club SFC: Dara Moynihan inspires Spa to comfortable win over Templenoe

FINE FORM: Kerry's Dara Moynihan was in fine form for Spa. Pic: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Sun, 13 Aug, 2023 - 18:47
Jordan Murphy

Kerry Club SFC

Spa 0-16 Templenoe 0-8 

While Dara Moynihan was the sole Kerry senior player for Spa he was the most influential figure as they got their senior club championship up and running against a Templenoe side who despite the presence of Tadgh Morley and Spillane brothers Adrian and Killian were well beaten in the Fr Breen Park in Kenmare.

From the time Moynihan opened the Spa scoring, there was only one side in this game as Spa played some beautiful kick passes that opened up the Templenoe defence and they were gasping for air by half-time as they trailed 0-11 to 0-3.

Cian Murphy doubled Spa's tally with a mark and Evan Cronin added another to make it 0-3 to 0-0 after six minutes. Killian Spillane opened Templenoe’s account with a seventh minute free but Spa rattled off points from Evan Cronin, Cian Murphy and another Cronin mark. Cronin and Cian Murphy added to the Templenoe misery with another brace of points and despite two Killian Spillane frees, Spa retired 0-11 to 0-3 clear and Templenoe had a mountain to climb.

Templenoe started the second half well and were pressing up on Spa, especially on kick-outs, and it was causing problems and forcing turnovers. Killian split the posts and added a free won by Stephen O'Sullivan. Gavin Crowley found his twin with a good pass and Brian promptly slotted over to make it 0-12 to 0-7. A good burst by the impressive Tadhg Morley sliced through the defence and led to a big scramble on Spa's goal-line, but Templenoe just couldn't get a vital touch to force it over the line and Brendan Griffin eventually deemed it a free out for the relieved Spa defenders.

When Templenoe lost Stephen O'Sullivan to a second yellow card Spa kicked for home with Dara Moynihan scoring a beauty from distance. Templenoe were pushing for goals now and had no choice but to leave gaps and Cronin brought his tally to 0-8. Spa lost Cronin to a black card in the dying minutes but it was too late for Templenoe, with Shane Cronin closing out a very impressive win with a great kick from long distance.

Scorers for Spa: E Cronin (0-8, 2fs), C Murphy (0-3, 1m), S Cronin (1f), D Moynihan (0-2 each), C Tobin (0-1). 

Scorers for Templenoe: K Spillane (0-5, 2fs), G Crowley, S O’Sullivan and C Crowley (0-1 each).0 

Spa: J Devane; E O'Donoghue, E Fitzgerald, B Lynch; L Spillane, S Cronin, E Cronin; M McCarthy, D O'Donoghue; M Foley, E Cronin, D Moynihan; C Murphy, C Tobin, M O'Donoghue.

Subs: G Vaughn for M McCarthy (35), T Moynihan for M O'Donoghue (48), S Lynch for E Cronin (55), L O'Neill for C Tobin (57) , M Moynihan for M Foley (58).

Templenoe: M Looney; M Hallissey, K O'Neill, M Casey; G Crowley, T Morley, M Reilly; S Sheehan, A Spillane; S O'Sullivan, P Clifford, C Crowley; K Spillane, B Crowley, A Crowley.

Subs: D Crowley for M Reilly (h/t), K McCarthy for D Crowley (53), J Sheehan for M Hallissey (58), C Crowley for M Casey (59). 

Referee: B Griffin (Clounmacon).

