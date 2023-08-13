Marksman Murphy rescues draw for Erin's Own

Murphy did most of the damage for his team scoring 10 points, while Jack Doyle accrued a similar tally for Charleville.
ALL SQUARE: Charleville's Jack Doyle and Erin's Own's James O'Carroll tussle for the sliotar during the Co-Op Superstores Cork PSHC at Mallow. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

Sun, 13 Aug, 2023 - 18:24
Therese O’Callaghan

Charleville 0-17 Erin’s Own 0-17 

Eoghan Murphy rescued a draw for Erin’s Own from a long-distance free in the 10th minute of stoppage in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC at Mallow today. 

Doyle took over the free-taking duties from the injured Darragh Fitzgibbon - the Cork star has to wear a boot since the Fr O’Neill’s game after injuring his foot.

The north Cork side, who are now on two points, play top-of-the-table Douglas in their final Group B game, while Erin’s Own meet fellow east Cork team Fr O’Neill’s - both with one point.

This was a battle all through, the teams on level terms eight times.

The two free-takers were on target, 0-3 apiece after seven minutes. The wind helped, as Erin’s Own dominated the following exchanges, to move 0-8 to 0-5 in front.

Their mix of experience and youth to the fore, including youngsters Oran O’Regan and Peter O’Shea.

Charleville fought back to strike five points to Erin’s Own one - Doyle (3), Jack O’Callaghan and Tim Hawe to take a slender 0-10 to 0-9 to the dressing-room. The only goal chance of the half fell to O’Callaghan but Shane Broderick’s block was vital.

You would have thought Erin’s Own - who were without Kieran Murphy after he got red-carded against Douglas - would require at least a three or four point cushion on the turn around.

The sides swapped a brace in a low-scoring third quarter, Charleville were left to rue too many misses. As well, a brilliant double-save from Shay Bowen denied Hawe and Andrew Cagney immediately after the restart.

Charleville were dealt a major blow when Daniel O’Flynn - so effective - had to go off injured at three-quarter mark. Erin’s Own found the target for the next four scores from Murphy (two frees), O’Shea and young Shane Irwin, 0-15 to 0-12.

Back came Charleville, and Doyle in particular, as they pushed the lead out to 0-17 to 0-16.

With the 10 minutes of stoppage time almost up, Murphy hit the last-gasp free for a share of the points.

Scorers for Charleville: J Doyle (0-10, 0-7 frees), J O’Callaghan, G Kelleher, C Buckley, T Hawe, A Cagney, D Forde and O O’Connell (0-1 each).

Scorers for Erin’s Own: E Murphy (0-10, 0-8 frees, 0-1 65), M Riordan and P O’Shea (0-2 each), O O’Regan, R Twomey and S Irwin (0-1 each).

CHARLEVILLE: C Collins; D Butler, J Meade (Capt), F Cagney; A Dennehy, J Buckley, B O’Connell; J O’Callaghan, D O’Flynn; G Kelleher, C Buckley, J Doyle; T Hawe, A Cagney, O O’Connell.

Subs: M O’Flynn for B O’Connell (45), D Forde for D O’Flynn (46 inj), R Carroll for C Buckley (57-59 bs), R Carroll for O O’Connell (61), J Madigan for G Kelleher (64).

ERIN’S OWN: S Bowen; C O’Connor, S Broderick, R O’Regan; J Sheehan, M O’Carroll, J O’Carroll (J-Capt); S Kelly, P O’Shea; O O’Regan, S Guilfoyle, M Riordan; C Lenihan, E Murphy, R Twomey.

Subs: S Cronin for C Lenihan (half-time), S Irwin for S Kelly (37), C O’Callaghan for O O’Regan (56).

Referee: Brendan Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue).

