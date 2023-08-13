Seanie O’Shea fires Kenmare Shamrocks to narrow win over Na Gaeil

Exam Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Championship Group A

Kenmare Shamrocks 0-19 Na Gaeil 1-13

Kenmare Shamrocks, with Seanie O’Shea and Kevin O’Sullivan to the fore, gained sweet revenge for their defeat at the hands of Na Gaeil at the same stage last season when they enjoyed a three point win in this Kerry Senior Club Championship Group A opener at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The opening twenty two minutes proved to be a shootout between Kerry team-mates Seanie O’Shea, who kicked four points, and Diarmuid O’Connor, who kicked three monster points from distance for Na Gaeil as Kenmare Shamrocks led 0-5 to 0-3.

Na Gaeil defensively were solid with Niall O’Mahony, Ryan O’Neill, Jack Doyle and Damien Bourke catching the eye but they were in trouble in attack where Tommy Cronin, Dara O’Shea and Kevin O’Sullivan and Stephen O’Brien playing very deep for Kenmare.

David Ciuciu and Diarmuid O’Connor exchanged points before Kenmare Shamrocks kicked on with points from Ciuciu, Kevin O’Sullivan and Seanie O’Shea with his fifth of the half as Kenmare retired 0-9 to 0-5 in front.

On resumption Kevin O’Sullivan raced through to make a double score game 0-10 to 0-5 despite the hard work of Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor at midfield. Stephen O’Brien and Dara Devine swapped points before Seanie O’Shea pushed Kenmare five clear again.

Devon Burns converted a ’45 for Na Gaeil but then disaster struck in the 39th minute for the Tralee side when Jack Sheehan got a black card.

But it appeared to revitalize the Na Gail challenge with Oisin Maunsell kicking a point and then Jack Bourke collecting a long Diarmuid O’Connor ball over the top, before rolling the ball into the Kenmare Shamrocks net to tie the contest at 0-12 to 1-9.

But Kevin O’Sullivan and David Hallissey added Kenmare points as Darragh Reen came in for Na Gaeil and Kieran O’Donovan closed the gap to a point.

But Kenmare Shamrocks, with Paul O’Connor coming on and kicking a point while Dara Crowley and Kevin O’Sullivan added his fifth as Na Gaeil appeared to tire. From there, Kenmare Shamrocks eased to a three point win which was deserved but Na Gaeil will also know that with a sharper display up front, they can still be competitive against both Spa and Templenoe.

Meanwhile Kenmare Shamrocks will look forward to their local derby clash with Templenoe next weekend.

Scorers for Kenmare Shamrocks: S O’Shea 0-6 (3fs), K O’Sullivan 0-5, D Ciuciu and S O’Brien 0-2 each, D Crowley, D Hallissey, J McCarthy and P O’Connor 0-1 each.

Na Gaeil: D Devine 0-4 (4f), D O’Connor 0-3, J Bourke 1-0, K O’Donovan 0-2, O Maunsell, D Reen and D Burns (‘45) 0-1 each.

KENMARE SHAMROCKS: K Fitzgibbon; D Crowley, T O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan; D O’Shea, T Cronin, J O’Regan; D Hallissey, J McCarthy; D Ciuciu, S O’Shea, J Lehane; S O’Brien, K O’Sullivan, M McCarthy.

Subs: S O’Sullivan for J O’Regan (47), P O’Connor for M McCarthy (50), T Atlantic O’Sullivan for D Ciuciu (52).

NA GAEIL: D Burns; R O’Neill, N O’Mahony, J Doyle; K O’Donovan, O Maunsell, D Bourke; J Barry, D O’Connor; J O’Connor, S O’Connor, J Sheehan; M Madden, D Devine, J Bourke.

Subs: D Reen for S O’Connor (47), E Doody for J Sheehan (52), K O’Connor for K O’Donovan (54), R O’Sullivan for R O’Neill (55), L Barrett for M Madden (58)

Referee: P O’Sullivan (Firies).