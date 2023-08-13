Barry earmarks scoring as Bride Rovers' focus-point

Bride Rovers 1-17 Killeagh 1-15

Bride Rovers booked their place in the knockout stages of the Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC as they came out on top in this East Cork derby played in the wonderful Clonmult Memorial Park, Midleton on Saturday evening.

It was a game that they were always in control of and while their mentor, Liam Barry, was more than happy with the result, he was also more than aware that they’ve plenty to work on.

“We knew that it was going to be a hell of a tough game against Killeagh. They’ve always proven to be difficult to beat in championship and we’re glad to get out of Midleton with the two points. But we’re going to have to improve on our scoring. Carrigtwohill and Newcestown in the other groups have been scoring freely.

“We’ll have to have a look at that over the next few weeks before the Inniscarra game. We had fifteen wides, so that’s something we’re going to have to look at as well and also our concession of frees. Dylan McCarthy was outstanding from the frees tonight, he punished us all night.”

In that analysis, Barry told the story of the game. Rovers created plenty and had eight scorers, but their win should have been a bit more comfortable. Killeagh were more than game, but didn’t pose enough of a threat up front as only Colm Leahy with 1-2 and Eoghan Keniry, Seán Walsh and Seán Long with 0-1 each joined McCarthy on the scoresheet.

It was Leahy’s goal that saw the game at its most interesting as it gave Killeagh a 1-9 to 0-11 lead with twenty to play. Barry was pleased with the Rovers’ reply. “It was a great response to the Killleagh goal. Conleith got our goal we tacked on another two points (through Adam Walsh) so we got control of the game again quickly. This is a great bunch of lads, there’s great character in them and they showed a very positive response to that goal.”

Killeagh did hit the next three through McCarthy (2) and Eoghan Keniry to level the game for the second time.

They were only to score once more, however, as Walsh, Shane O’Connor, Brian Roche and Louie Roche pushed Rovers four clear and there were to be no more alarms, no more surprises, despit elate scores from Walsh and Long for Killeagh.

A scrappy first half was dominated by Walsh and McCarthy, as they hit 0-7 and 0-6 respectively to leave two between them at the break, 0-10 to 0-8.

Killeagh then pushed, but not hard enough and they go into their final game against Na Piarsaigh with their fate firmly in their own hands while Bride Rovers will be hunting for a spot in the semi-finals when they take on Inniscarra.

Scorers for Bride Rovers: A Walsh (0-10, 0-8 frees, 0-1 ’65), C Ryan (1-0), B Roche (0-2), S O’Connor, C Tobin, W Finnegan, D Dooley and L Roche (0-1 each).

Scorers for Killeagh: D McCarthy (0-10, frees), C Leahy (1-2), E Keniry, S Walsh and S Long (0-1 each).

BRIDE ROVERS: C Hogan; T O’Sullivan, D Cashman, C Hazelwood; K Kearney, E Roche (c), S O’Connor; B Roche, J Mannix; C Ryan, R O’Connell, W Finnegan; C Tobin, A Walsh, D Dooley.

Subs: J Ahern for O’Connell (h/t) P O’Flynn for Hazelwood (39), L Roche for Finnegan (48), C O’Connor for Dooley (54)

KILLEAGH: P O’Neill; S Long (JC), D Hogan, D O’Brien; R McCarthy, K Murphy, G Walsh Wallace; C Fitzgibbon, C Leahy; D Walsh (JC), E Keniry, S Smiddy; C Leahy, G Leahy, D McCarthy.

Subs: S Walsh for Smiddy (blood, 13 to 16), S Walsh for Fitzgibbon (43), E Lane for Smiddy (46) A Leahy for C Leahy (60).

Referee: Willie Wallis (Aghada)