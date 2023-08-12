Fermoy hold on to clinch hard-earned win over Mallow

Given that both sides suffered defeat in their opening game of this competition – Fermoy were beaten by Cloyne while Carrigtwohill overcame Mallow - it was imperative they avoided another loss here if they were to retain an interest in the knockout rounds.
Sean Hayes, Mallow is held back as Fermoy defend in the first half of the Co-Op Superstores Cork County Senior A Hurling Championship: Fermoy vs Mallow at Castletownroche. Pic: Larry Cummins

Sat, 12 Aug, 2023 - 19:29
Andrew Horgan, Castletownroche 

Fermoy 0-18 Mallow 1-13

The message from the Fermoy players shortly after full time was “job done” as they battled to a hard-earned and vital victory over their arch-rivals Mallow in their Co-op Superstores Cork Senior A Hurling Championship Group C decider in Castletownroche on Saturday.

Given that both sides suffered defeat in their opening game of this competition – Fermoy were beaten by Cloyne while Carrigtwohill overcame Mallow - it was imperative they avoided another loss here if they were to retain an interest in the knockout rounds.

Fermoy were 0-22 to 1-16 victors when these two Avondhu teams also locked horns in the group stage last year and they would again edge past their neighbours here on a slightly closer scoreline of 0-18 to 1-13.

That was the first loss of an 11-game winless streak across league and championship for Mallow and they started like a team that was determined to bring that unwanted record to an end as they registered the first two scores inside the first two minutes through Mark Tobin and Fionn O’Neill.

But their opponents soon settled into proceedings and led by the accuracy of Brian O’Sullivan, they soon took control of the contest by claiming eight of the match’s next nine points to lead 0-8 to 0-3 by the 21st minute.

It was at that juncture that Mallow lost John Healy to injury but they would rally following that setback and they finished the half strongly to reduce the deficit to 0-10 to 0-7 at the interval.

Fermoy regrouped during the break and soon restored their five-point advantage moments after the restart thanks to another O’Sullivan free and an excellent point from play from Darragh Daly.

The two familiar foes swapped scores on four occasions as the second period progressed before a Jake Carr over for Fermoy was followed by a low pulled goal from Mallow’s Sean Hayes in the 54th minute to set up an interesting finale, 0-17 to 1-11.

But despite their best efforts, Mallow couldn’t get the second goal that they were desperately searching for in the closing stages as Fermoy defended resolutely to hold onto the win.

Scorers for Fermoy: B O’Sullivan 0-6 (4f), P De Róiste, M Brennan, D O’Callaghan, S Aherne, and J Carr 0-2 each, D Daly and J Molloy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Mallow: S Hayes 0-6 (5f, 1 ’65), D Hayes 1-0, R Sheehan and M Tobin 0-2 each, P Lyons, F O’Neill and R Mills 0-1 each.

FERMOY: S Coughlan; P Murphy, S Shanahan, G Lardner; J O’Brien, D O’Carroll, P De Róiste; M Brennan, D Daly; J Molloy, D O’Callaghan, S Aherne; B O’Sullivan, G O’Callaghan, J Carr.

Subs: A Creed for G O’Callaghan (ht), T Clancy for J Molloy (49), D Lardner for D O’Callaghan (52), A Aherne for D Daly (56).

MALLOW: P Buckley; S Copps, B Kingston, J Healy; P Healy, N O’Riordan, D Moynihan; S Buckley, R Sheehan; P Lyons, D Hayes, M Tobin; D Sheehan, S Hayes, F O’Neill.

Subs: R Mills for J Healy (21), S O’Callaghan for M Tobin (ht), S Leneghan for R Mills (42, inj).

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth).

