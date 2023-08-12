Kerry management committee plotting All-Ireland ladies football glory

In the second-half of Kerry's TG4 All-Ireland semi-final win over Mayo, Declan Quill had a substitution in mind to make.

It turned out that Darragh Long, the joint manager, 'had a totally different idea'. So they put it out to the floor, to the committee of coaches and selectors, and came to the conclusion that Long was right.

"I was obviously wrong," accepted Quill.

It is a neat illustration of how joint management teams can successfully operate in the GAA, even if the suggestion of them typically draws raised eyebrows.

"Sure Tyrone won an All-Ireland with the two lads in charge," noted Quill, gesturing to the successful 2021 men's team led by Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan.

Mind you, the less said about the Pat Holmes-Noel Connelly experience in Mayo the better. For Long, it comes down to a question of personalities.

"If we didn't get on, it wouldn't work," he said. Quill agreed. "If you look back over the Kerry managers that have had the job the last number of years in the men's side of it, I couldn't imagine them delegating or being told what to do," suggested Quill.

"And that's okay. But for us, I think there's so much involved in the ladies side of management, that it's not just a case of turning up on the night, your bibs are hung up for you and all the gear is set out. It's literally everything. I don't think you'd be able to do it on your own."

It was Long that invited Quill into the setup in the first place. Sean Walsh had phoned Long about taking over the Kerry minor ladies and he agreed, provided Quill would share the load.

That's five years ago now and they have forged a comfortable alliance, ham and egging it throughout the course of a half hour interview about Sunday's final. At the very start though, they were unlikely allies, two Tralee men divided by club loyalties.

Quill was the boy wonder at Kerins O'Rahillys, Long his contemporary in Austin Stacks colours. From about the age of six, they duelled and sparked off each other.

"For years we probably wouldn't have talked to each other even," said Long.

Then they ended up playing minor and U21 football together for Kerry. Then they married a couple of Waterford girls who just happened to live beside each other and who were good friends.

Then they both got involved in coaching ladies teams at their clubs. Then Sean Walsh picked up the phone and offered Long that minor gig.

"I said I'd do it but I'd only do it if one person would do it with me," said Long. "Why he (Quill) came into my brain I had no idea but I rang him within five minutes and the rest is history."

Like a good marriage, their joy is doubled and shared on the landmark occasions. Like when Kerry won a first National League title in 32 years last April.

They are on the verge of an ever greater achievement now. Kerry reached last year's All-Ireland decider too but came up short to a Meath side that bounced back from a slow start.

"I think for our two wives and our kids, it was all picture and no sound for a good couple of weeks after that loss," said Long of 2022.

Ultimately, they feel that loss was the making of the team and that the 'steeliness' they have witnessed in the team throughout this season stems from that experience.

"Look, it still hurts," said Long. "It'll probably hurt to the day we stop managing teams and to the day that the girls stop playing but we've used that and we've taken the cork off that bottle a couple of times this year and we're just hoping that there's enough hurt left there for one more game."