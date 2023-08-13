Kieran Shannon: Short of 28 All-Star awards, Bohan has re-constructed the Dublin machine 

At first glance the parallels between the Dublin men’s and ladies footballers are obvious, striking. For years All-Ireland final days didn’t know what it was like to be without them just as they didn’t know what it was like to be without All-Ireland final day.

Even covid couldn’t disrupt their winning streak. During the bleak winter of 2020 there was a billboard ad with an image of the biggest prize in Gaelic football sitting on the pitch in Croke Park, Dublin 3, accompanied by a public health message. ‘This is Sam. Sam stays at home. Be like Sam.’

Brendan Martin duly heeded his example: a day after the Dublin men won their sixth consecutive All-Ireland in an empty Croke Park, the women’s won their fourth straight. Messrs Maguire and Martin weren’t leaving Dublin that Christmas because a set of blue brothers and blue sisters wouldn’t let them out of their grip.

Then in 2021 they were each ambushed and relieved of their crowns above in Croke Park. In 2022, neither of them even reached the final. Now here we are in the late summer of 2023, the women having made it back to the last day of the year, just like the men before them. Kerry have even had the decency to be the opposition for both occasions to increase the sense of déjà vu. That’s though where the similarities begin to run out.

This has been no last dance for the women’s team. If they had one, it was last year. They’re already on to new partners, a new playlist. The DJ – Mr Mick Bohan – remains the same but the song does not.

Of the Dublin men’s team that started the 2020 All-Ireland final in a deserted Croke Park, the only All-Star amongst them who wasn’t involved in 2023 was Johnny Cooper. A whole wave of other serial champions – Philly McMahon, Cian O’Sullivan, Michael Darragh Macauley, Darren Daly, Kevin McManamanon, Paddy Andrews – were still on the fringes of the panel that season but precisely that – peripheral – encouraging them to all retire within the following 12 months.

Of the Dublin women’s team that started and won the 2020 All-Ireland final, seven All-Stars have subsequently retired or taken a sabbatical: Ciara Trant, Niamh Collins, Siobhan McGrath, Sinead Goldrick, Noelle Healy, Lindsay Davey and Niamh McEvoy. Another, Nicole Owens, is unavailable due to an ACL injury. That’s a combined 28 All-Star statuettes Bohan has had to do without, compared to Farrell being down just Cooper’s two.

We’re not just talking about being down All-Stars here either but generational players, institutions. A whole new team, or at least the spine of one, has had to be constructed.

Again, to illustrate just how challenging this is, look at the backbone of the current men’s Dublin team. It’s been in situ for years, some of it, for decades.

Stephen Cluxton famously came back, putting David O’Hanlon’s ascension on hold. Full-back Davy Byrne and centre-back John Small have won 15 All-Irelands between them and been regular starters in them in those positions since 2016. Ciarán Kilkenny and Paul Mannion started their first All-Ireland in 2013 and a decade later were between them using all their nous and experience to man the centre forward spot against Kerry.

Con O’Callaghan has been a go-to man inside since 2017. And that’s before we get to the monumental midfield tandem of Fenton and McCarthy. Between them those centre players currently have 28 All-Stars – the precise number of combined All-Stars Bohan is down from his victorious starting team of 2020.

And yet he has found a way to replace them, or at least compensate for their absence. It makes even getting back to a final in 2023 as fine an achievement as Farrell winning his.

Think of it this way: whatever about Dublin going all the way, at the start of the season you could easily see them getting to a final. Few saw the Dublin ladies getting back to that stage. Not even Bohan himself, by his own admission at last week’s press night. And certainly not Sorcha Furlong.

Furlong won her own All-Ireland in 2010, and played in a further three finals before retiring at the end of 2016. Since then she has become a regular and respected analyst with TG4, often taking in games featuring her former colleagues either in a working capacity or a busman’s holiday. Last year she was on her actual holidays, in Rome, when they were knocked out at the All-Ireland quarter-final stages by Donegal but watched every gruesome minute of it on her iPad.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Earlier in the year they had been beaten by Donegal in the league semi-final but let it slip at the end through a few late goals and I thought they wouldn’t let it happen again. But they did. Donegal completely outplayed them, it was only a late goal from Carla [Rowe] that stopped it being a three-goal defeat. It felt like the end of the road.”

That sense was all the more compounded over the winter when word filtered out who wouldn’t be involved in 2023. Davey, having first played senior for the county as a 14-year-old back in 2004, was finally calling it a day. So was Trant, the safest hands in the sport. Sinead Goldrick, an eight-time All-Star, wasn’t going to try to combine AFL and Dublin this season while Sinéad Aherne, a six-time All-Star winner, had also joined the ranks of the retired.

“Their fourth league game in was against Kerry in Tralee,” says Furlong, “and they got a right hammering [3-15 to 1-10]. We were covering it on TG4 and I remember thinking, ‘Kerry will win the All-Ireland and Dublin will be nowhere near it.’”

There was just too big a gap to close, too many big holes and jerseys to fill.

That Kerry game had been their second trimming in the space of three weeks: they’d also lost heavily in Tuam, going the last 23 minutes without scoring. Even when they beat Cork in the middle of that rough spell, they conceded 3-15. Their rearguard was now without Trant in goals; full back Niamh Collins who had played in eight consecutive All-Irelands before opting to travel; their 2020 centre-back McGrath, as well as the peerless Goldrick.

The rest of that league offered some glimpse of hope. In their last three games they racked up nine goals while conceding only two, tellingly beating Donegal, their 2022 tormenters, by 13 points. They beat reigning champions Meath twice in Leinster. After they rattled Kerry in Parnell Park in the championship group stages, only losing by two points, Furlong could envisage a scenario where they’d be playing in August again.

“Mick and the management have done really well blooding younger players and blending them in with a couple of experienced players alongside them.

“Abby Shields got a lot of game-time in last year’s league and played really well so when Ciara stepped away at the end of last season, Abby was ready. She’s been outstanding: her kickout has been good and some of her shot-stopping has been unbelievable.

“Then you have Niamh Crowley and Niamh Donlon only a year or two out of minor coming in at corner back and wing back and taking their chance. But the biggest thing has been how they’ve been blended in with the middle group who have stepped up.”

She’s thinking of someone like Martha Byrne. During the four-in-a-row she was a cornerback in each All-Ireland final but now she mans the number six jersey previously filled by McGrath. Leah Caffrey, similarly a flank defender in the golden years, is now full-back. Upfront then there’s Kate O’Sullivan. In Dublin’s last game of the previous three years she either didn’t start or didn’t finish and kicked just the two points over those three games. This summer she scored two goals against both Donegal and Meath.

“In other years Kate would have been in the shadow of the likes of Lyndsay and Sinead or even Hannah [Tyrrell] who is obviously still there, but this year she has really stepped up and put herself out there as a primary finisher. She’s been brilliant.”

And then they’ve had the bonus of Aherne’s return. While her game-time hasn’t been as significant as Stephen Cluxton has enjoyed upon his return, the nature and impact of her comeback has, believes Furlong.

“Over the winter Mick has said he was giving all the [veterans] time to do decide whatever they wanted to do and the door would always be open. Sinéad said she would maybe fall in in a few of the in-house games and help some of the younger players. After a while then she found she was enjoying it and playing well with the club. You can’t underestimate the impact of having someone here, around for the younger players. And she can still come in and do a job. She got a goal in the quarter-final.”

That was the day that signalled that not only Aherne was back but so were Dublin. After losing to Donegal by seven points at the same juncture the previous year, they beat the same opposition by 18.

Then they trimmed Cork by 12.

“Dublin were immense all over the pitch,” Shane Ronayne, a devastated but gracious Cork manager, would remark afterwards. “It certainly wasn’t the Dublin we had been analysing.”

They’re a different Dublin team all right. And perfectly fine with it now.