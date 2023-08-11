Bríd Stack: Kerry cannot afford another of those second half fade-outs

SUNDAY marks the 50th anniversary of the Ladies Football All-Ireland finals and sets up a senior decider between the two in-form teams in Kerry and Dublin on the biggest stage. Two highly skilled, well-drilled, footballing teams. Both hurting from falling short in recent years. Both teams hungrier than ever for success. Three factors could swing the final one way or the other...

The battle of the inside forward lines

Dublin have been ruthless in their last two outings with Hannah Tyrell, Carla Rowe and Orlagh Nolan causing huge headaches - and that’s before anyone looks at the impact they have off their bench.

But the player that holds the most influence when discussing inside forward lines is Kerry stalwart, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Having kicked 2-24 in the All-Ireland series alone, and enjoying her greatest ever season in the Kerry jersey, Louise would be well aware it’s now or never for her and her Kerry teammates.

She amassed 0-11 during Kerry’s league outing against Dublin, proving a real handful for Leah Caffrey and her backline. She was decisive too in the semi-final against Mayo, kicking 1-10, despite being without her partner, Síofra O'Shea who will unfortunately miss the final through injury.

Their partnership all year was seamless and took pressure off Ní Mhuircheartaigh that may have been present in years past. Louise has not faltered all year, playing with huge confidence, and given she was held to 1-2 in last year’s All-Ireland, looks set for a blistering redemption final provided she gets the required supply.

Who copes better with high press on kick-outs

Kerry and Dublin have shown in recent games that they have the personnel and the ability to execute the high press on opposition kickouts to devastating effect. The ability of Kerry’s Ciara Butler and Dublin’s Abby Shiels to remain composed under pressure will be key.

Dublin are extremely strong in that middle third, most notably due to the influence of Jennifer Dunne, Ailish O'Dowd and Lauren Magee, but Kerry are no shrinking violets either with the likes of Louise Galvin, Lorraine Scanlon and Cáit Lynch more than prepared to put their bodies on the line.

Composure on kickouts is one thing but the ability to win breaking ball in what has the potential to be a very physical contest will be a vital scoring springboard for both teams.

Final quarter knowhow

Looking at Kerry’s last two performances, the main question hanging over them is their ability to control the second half of games. At half-time of both games, they were in a comfortable position, only for that cushion to be eroded by both Meath and Mayo.

The fact that Kerry have been challenged in second-half displays in particular, is surely an area of scrutiny for the Kerry management of Declan Quill and Darragh Long and one requiring proactive systems to be put in place in the build-up to Sunday's final.

Arguments can be made that Kerry have experienced the harder side of the draw in the run to the final with Dublin blitzing both Donegal and Cork with ruthless second-half displays amassing a huge 5-19. Under the guidance of Mick Bohan, and the experience that comes with having more than a dozen All-Ireland winners in the group, Dublin have the game management and the bench to close out tight games.

Given recent form, if Kerry are not in a strong position at half-time, I feel Dublin have the greater capacity to control the second half and potentially get over the line.