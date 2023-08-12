Weather and attendance forecasts for the All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals

A huge crowd is expected at Croke Park but unfortunately the weather isn't likely to befit the occasion.
The Brendan Martin Cup and the official matchday ball are seen ahead of next Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sat, 12 Aug, 2023 - 08:23
Andrew Horgan

Approximately 50,000 fans are expected to attend Croke Park on Sunday to watch the three All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals.

A huge crowd is anticipated across the day starting at 11.45am with the Junior final between Down and Limerick, and continuing with Clare vs Kildare in the Intermediate decider at 1.45pm before the action concludes with Kerry taking on Dublin for the Senior title from 4pm.

Unfortunately for those planning on making the journey to Croker, the weather isn't likely to befit the occasion.

Limerick's Róisín Ambrose on the difference between partner Aaron Gillane's career and her own

According to Met Éireann, supporters can expect showers in the capital throughout Sunday although it will be warm with temperatures settling at around 19 degrees.

Moderate southwesterly winds will also be experienced but it shouldn't affect the flight of the ball too much for the six teams involved.

