Captain Róisín Ambrose guiding new Limerick group up the ladder

Such has been the volume of turnover year-on-year in the Limerick Ladies football panel in recent years, finding players with real experience within the group may prove a tricky task.

In 2022, Graham Shine was the latest to try to lead Limerick back up the footballing ladder. It can appear a difficult sell at times, a lonely existence in the bottom tier. Relegated straight back to Junior in 2019, the Treaty have been in Division 4 since the start of 2018. The player turnover has never seen Limerick build on promotions.

Shine looked to build a new group in 2022, and with it installed a relative youngster, Róisín Ambrose, as captain – despite having barely interacted with her in the early days. The midfielder was one of only a handful of personnel from the 2018 crop that was available, and was installed as captain of a new-look panel aged just 22.

When Shine phoned Ambrose with the news, she initially worried that there was a small possibility she may have been axed from the Limerick panel. At that stage, she’d barely been seen at training by the Kerryman, in fact, they’d barely spoken.

This was in large part due to her O’Connor Cup commitments in the early spring and the difficult balancing act it all posed. Shine had nothing but good news ahead of the league campaign.

“He told me he’d watched back a load of matches and liked what he saw. He basically asked me to be captain. I thought he was calling to give out for not being at training!

“I ran straight into my parents (Deirdre and Seamus) and they were absolutely delighted. I’ve been training and working so hard in the past couple of years and so it was great to be rewarded.”

The former Limerick camogie player won the third-level O’Connor Cup that spring and claimed a HEC All-Star, so perhaps Shine felt he had a player in form.

“Cathy Mee was captain in 2018. Alva Quaid played in the 2010 final, so I’m lucky that those players give great advice,” Ambrose said of her newness to the role.

Hailing from Ardagh in west Limerick, the 23-year-old secondary school teacher was perhaps lucky to have a team in her teens. Among a handful of girls who lined out alongside the boys at St Kieran’s until U12, there was a lack of options until local man Jimmy Duggan stepped up.

“When the option to play with the boys is gone, it is easy not to go and find another team but Jimmy decided to start a team in Old Mill. He got us going, around 20 girls. We had serious talent too, including Iris Kennelly (teammate on Sunday)”, recalls Ambrose.

“We won the Limerick Féile (U14) and then our division at the national Féile, so it was Jimmy that inspired us all to keep playing. It wasn’t the winning – it was great craic, great fun – with great memories really. Jimmy was a real character, and any time we’d meet him in Ardagh he jokes he’s the one who got us to where we are today.”

Both sides have made changes ahead of the final. For Down, Ciara Byrne at full-back and midfielder Aoife Laverty come into the starting line-up following the semi-final victory over Carlow, with Paige Smyth and Clara Mulvenna named on the bench.

Limerick’s Caoimhe McGrath made a huge scoring impact with six points after coming on in the semi-final victory over Fermanagh, and she earns a starting place, with Kennelly dropping to the bench.

Sunday’s clash will mark a first Junior final appearance since 2000 for Down, when they got the better of Galway.

That was Down’s one and only time to contest a Junior final, as Limerick prepare for their fourth, having finished as runners-up against Antrim in 2009, before winning the silverware in 2010 and 2018.

Down’s outstanding forward Natasha Ferris is the current leader in the race for the 2023 ZuCar Golden Boot, having amassed an individual haul of 7-26, two points clear of her nearest challenger, Clare’s Fidelma Marrinan.