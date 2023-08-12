Buying a lawnmower lured Dublin's Sinéad Aherne back for one more cut

Sitting next to Vera Pauw at the launch of a report on the impact of sport on women in business last January, Sinéad Aherne told a story about the buildup to the 2020 All-Ireland final.

Dublin played Cork just five days before Christmas and Aherne, the Dublin captain, was neck deep in end of year paperwork as a chartered accountant with KPMG.

She was struggling with a hamstring injury too and, desperate to be fit for the final, tried just about everything from ice chambers to ice baths to speed up the healing process.

On one occasion, with work deadlines looming, she recalled working on her laptop while getting treatment in an ice chamber.

It turns out there was another part to the story which she forgot to tell. So after switching off the laptop and leaving the facility, she had to high tail it to Grafton Street for a 7pm photoshoot to promote the final.

"I was bursting to get over to it and just about got there," she recalled. "I was standing on Grafton Street under the Christmas lights, freezing cold, with the undershorts on to keep the hamstring warm after coming straight from the chamber. Thankfully it was nighttime so you couldn't see the suction marks around my face from the mask!"

Dublin beat Cork the following weekend and Aherne did enough to start before being substituted at half-time. Late on, with victory in their sights, manager Mick Bohan brought her back on for the final few moments.

"You don't always get an opportunity for sentiment to play a role in sport but just for her to finish on the pitch today meant a lot for us as a group," said Bohan afterwards.

It was an epic few days for Aherne who captained Dublin every step of the way through their four-in-a-row of 2017 to 2020. The thing is, she's been doing it for 20 years now. Season after season. This is the 13th year since she began in 2003 that the year will climax with an All-Ireland final appearance.

So when she failed to resume with Dublin earlier this year, nobody was particularly surprised at her apparent retirement. There was no official announcement from the 37-year-old but, in her own mind, she was gone.

"Yeah, I had stepped away really for all intents and purposes," acknowledged Aherne.

Bohan, overseeing a year of transition and the development of a chunk of new and rookie players, wasn't about to let the prolific forward go that easily though. Not at a time when leaders were needed more than ever.

So when the seven-time All-Star phoned him about, of all things, buying a new lawnmower, Bohan heard opportunity knocking.

"One chat led to another chat which led to another chat," said Aherne. "Mick works for Husqvarna and I was buying a lawnmower and I just said, 'I'll call out to you one day'. I suppose it kind of went from there."

Did he even give her a decent price on the mower?

"He did a deal on the mower alright - I'm not sure who got the best deal out of that one though," laughed Aherne.

From Bohan's perspective, it was a sales pitch he simply had to make.

The team he has named to face Kerry on Sunday shows eight changes from the side that lined out in the 2021 final loss to Meath.

Ciara Trant, Niamh Collins, Sinead Goldrick, Siobhan McGrath, Lyndsey Davey and Siobhan Killeen are all absent for various reasons.

Into that void have come young guns like Niamh Crowley and Niamh Donlon, just out of minors. Former Leitrim player Eilish O'Dowd is a newcomer at midfield while some internal tweaking, like Lauren Magee reverting to defence, has taken place.

Bohan viewed Aherne's presence this year as vital, to help smooth out all that transition.

"It was much more than one phone call with Sinead," revealed Bohan. "There were several meetings. The type of person she is, it was not an easy decision for her. And even when she came back in, her whole concern was about not undermining Carla Rowe and Leah Caffrey and the new leadership group that had taken over.

"That's just typical of what she's about. But she's been huge. Even from the point of view of confidence around the group, just having her in the dressing room, just the small words with some of the kids, she's been fantastic."

Aherne returned for the group game victory over Cavan in late June. She came on then against Donegal in the All-Ireland quarter-finals and pinched a goal and pointed from the bench against Cork in the semi-final win.

"It's an exciting time," she said. "There's lots of pace, lots of exuberance and lots of youth really which is great to see. It kind of reminds me of where we were in 2017, when things were freshened up again. Mick was coming in and he got us playing that more forward, front foot football."

A bit like their male counterparts who regained the All-Ireland after two difficult years, it would be a particularly special win for Aherne and her team-mates if they could do it on Sunday.

"Where we were at the end of last season, it was a tough place," she said, referencing their All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Donegal. "There were some long conversations that weren't pretty I suppose in terms of what came out from players and management and I think we both had to take a step back and take a look at how we were going to do things this year.

"I think where it's gone has just been really refreshing to see and it's something that I think will mean a huge amount to the group, and to the management group, to have faced that down in terms of where we were coming from at the end of last year.

"I think they'd absolutely take a huge amount of satisfaction out of it and for the players, yeah, for the older group that had to dig in and really get new players onto the conveyor belt and up to where you need to be to play inter-county football, I think it would be hugely satisfying."