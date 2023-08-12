Cork Hurling Championship weekend previews: Midleton can cause Glen casualty 

SATURDAY:

Cork PSHC: Group A: Blackrock v Bishopstown, Páirc Uí Rinn (C O’Regan), 3pm

Very hard to see how Bishopstown, in the space of a week, can lift themselves from a 14-point drubbing and overcome a Rockies side who registered 2-17 from play when handing out an eight-point beating to Glen Rovers. Bishopstown were far too open against Midleton, the Magpies reeling off scores at their ease and under little pressure. That’s one of several corrections they will look to make this week.

Verdict: Blackrock

Group B: Douglas v Fr O’Neill’s, Páirc Uí Rinn (M Maher), 5pm

Although the task is obvious for Fr O’Neill’s, it won’t be as straightforward to carry out. They need to limit the supply into Shane Kingston and Alan Cadogan, and they need to clamp down on the pair, who registered 2-14 between them last Saturday, whenever they do gather clean possession. Fr O’Neill’s will certainly attack the task with vigour after earning a share of the spoils on their Premier Senior debut. Expect Ger Millerick to shadow Cork teammate Kingston.

Verdict: Douglas

Group C: Newtownshandrum v Kanturk, Charleville (B Sweeney), 3pm

Charleville will be heaving for this North Cork derby. When they met at the same venue last year, it was Newtownshandrum who took the verdict with four to spare. But it is Kanturk who arrive into this game in better humour after taking a point off league champions Sars. Colin and Ian Walsh are two in-form forwards Newtown need to be wary of. Last year’s beaten semi-finalists had only four scorers when going down to the Barrs. Jamie Coughlan accounted for 1-12 of Newtown's 1-16. That’s far too much dependency on one man.

Verdict: Kanturk

Cork SAHC: Group A: Bride Rovers v Killeagh, Midleton (W Wallis), 7pm

Two teams who scored impressive first-round wins. And so whoever doubles their points tally Saturday evening will be almost certain of knockout involvement. A Bride Rovers defence that didn’t concede a green flag against Na Piarsaigh and held them to just 0-10 will be mindful of the four majors Killeagh struck first time out.

Verdict: Bride Rovers

Inniscarra v Na Piarsaigh, Ballincollig (I McCarthy), 7.30pm

Main priority for Na Piarsaigh is to improve their conversion rate after a first-round where they hit 14 wides and only 10 points. Main priority for Inniscarra is to tighten up at the back after being taken for four goals by Killeagh.

Verdict: Na Piarsaigh

Group B: Blarney v Courcey Rovers, Ovens (C McAllister), 3pm

Courceys had five to spare when these two met in the group stages last year. Both tasted defeat last weekend, both are under pressure to deliver a result here. Blarney, without Mark Coleman, were unable to protect a five-point second-half advantage against Newcestown.

Can Courceys also profit from his absence?

Verdict: Courcey Rovers

Ballyhea v Newcestown, Mourneabbey (D Daly), 5pm

As impressive as Eddie Kenneally and Richard O’Sullivan were in supplying 2-14 of Newcestown’s 2-18 Round 1 winning total, they might need a greater scoring spread here. Ballyhea enter with confidence raised after reversing last year’s quarter-final defeat to Courceys.

Verdict: Ballyhea

Group C: Cloyne v Carrigtwohill, Killeagh (N O’Neill), 3pm

Two standout first-round winners, even if Cloyne’s four-point winning margin over Fermoy masked their superiority for most of the game. Carrigtwohill failed to emerge from their group last year. Under Frank Flannery, they look primed to correct that this season.

Verdict: Carrigtwohill

Mallow v Fermoy, Castletownroche (A Hyland), 5pm

Fermoy were 0-22 to 1-16 winners when they clashed in the group phase last year. That was game one in Mallow’s current 11-game winless streak across league and championship. Just three points from play over the hour against Carrigtwohill doesn’t suggest that winless run will end anytime soon.

Verdict: Fermoy

Cork PIHC: Group A: Bandon v Ballincollig, Cloughduv (E Coleman), 3pm

Given their respective reverses first time out, it’s effectively season over for whoever suffers a second defeat here. Bandon require a tighter defensive effort than that which saw them concede 4-15 to Castlelyons in Round 1.

Verdict: Ballincollig

Group B: Valley Rovers v Ballymartle, Carrigaline (B Coniry), 5pm

Ballymartle, six-point winners over Carrigaline last Saturday, will look again to Rickard Cahalane, Brian Corry, and Luke O’Callaghan for inspiration and scores.

Verdict: Ballymartle

Group C: Ballinhassig v Watergrasshill, Riverstown (P Lyons), 5pm

Ballinhassig will be buoyed by overcoming 2022 finalists Castlemartyr in their opening bow, Watergrasshill will be buoyed by wiping out a seven-point deficit to earn a share of the spoils against Kilworth.

Verdict: Ballinhassig

Cork IAHC: Group A: Aghada v Lisgoold, Dungourney (C Egan), 3pm

Verdict: Lisgoold

Cork PJHC: Group A: Argideen Rangers v Erin’s Own, Cloughduv (J McEvoy), 5pm

Verdict: Argideen Rangers

Glen Rovers v Tracton, Ballymaw (A O’Regan), 5pm

Verdict: Tracton

Group B: Barryroe v Kilbrittain, Clonakilty (D Kirwan), 5pm

Verdict: Kilbrittain

Milford v Ballygarvan, Grenagh (J Kenneally), 5pm

Verdict: Milford

Group C: St Catherine’s v Meelin, Kildorrery (C Maher), 5pm

Verdict: Meelin

SUNDAY:

Cork Premier SHC: Group A: Glen Rovers v Midleton, Carrigtwohill (S Stokes), 3pm

Glen Rovers have been in this sticky position before. Think back to 2021 when Douglas hammered them in the opening round and they bounced back next time out. Admittedly, it was Bishopstown they overcame on that occasion to avoid an early exit, whereas it's Midleton they must take two points off here. Richie Kelleher’s side need greater input and scores from the supporting cast to Patrick Horgan, Dean Brosnan, and Simon Kennefick.

Midleton weren’t tested by Bishopstown. Luke O’Farrell and Conor Lehane won’t get the same time and space in attack, midfielders Cormac Beausang and Mikey Finn won’t be allowed hit 0-9. Improve on their 10 first half wides from last week and they can cause the first casualty of the summer.

Verdict: Midleton

Group B: Charleville v Erin’s Own, Mallow (B Barry Murphy), 4pm

Darragh Fitzgibbon picked up a leg injury late on in the draw with Fr O’Neill’s that saw him finish the game in the full-forward line. Charleville will be desperate for him to be involved this weekend, but it remains to be seen if that will be in his usual roaming role or a more curtailed part inside.

Erin’s Own had only four scorers when going down by 11 to Douglas. That number needs improving. Kieran Murphy’s first round red card reduces their bench options. That said, it’s always a dangerous act to write off this Erin’s Own bunch.

Verdict: Charleville

Cork Premier IHC Group A: Dungourney v Castlelyons, Rathcormac (P O’Driscoll), 2pm

Castlelyons will be so mindful of their discipline given Jack Leahy’s 11 converted frees hauled Dungourney across the line in their group opener.

Verdict: Castlelyons

Group B: Éire Óg Carrigaline, Brinny (P O’Mahony), 2pm

A repeat of last month’s Division 3 final, which Éire Óg won by 1-17 to 0-17. Carrigaline are under pressure to reverse that result given they are pointless after hitting 17 wides in Round 1.

Verdict: Éire Óg

Group C: Kilworth v Castlemartyr, Lisgoold (C Walsh), 4pm

Cork centre-back Ciarán Joyce is a doubt for Castlemartyr after being withdrawn injured 28 minutes into their opening round defeat. Last year’s beaten finalists require a win to take them away from the foot of the table.

Verdict: Castlemartyr

Cork IAHC Group A: Aghabullogue v Youghal, Páirc Uí Rinn (A O’Connor), 4pm

Verdict: Youghal

Group B: Blackrock v Sarsfields, Páirc Uí Rinn (K O’Sullivan), 2pm

Verdict: Sarsfields

Kildorrery v Mayfield, Watergrasshill (J Bermingham), 4pm

Verdict: Kildorrery

Group C: Ballygiblin v Cloughduv, Blarney (C Dineen), 3pm

Verdict: Cloughduv

Cork Premier JHC: Group C: Russell Rovers v St Finbarr’s, Cobh (D Butler), 2pm

Verdict: Russell Rovers