Ryan helps Doon over the line against Patrickswell 

Limerick SHC

Doon 2-18 Patrickswell 2-16

A brace of scores from Jack Ryan fired Doon to a crucial two-points in the Limerick Senior Hurling Championship, coming just days after their embarrasing 19-point hammering against Kilmallock. Fergie O’Loughlin’s side brought a level of quality and fight not seen in their opener and fought back from a half-time deficit to lower the Well.

There was fine scoring contributions from youngsters Donal Coughlan and Adam English while Pat Ryan netted their opening goal. In this group of heavyweights, there is a possibility that they will meet Eamonn Kelly’s charges later in the championship. Patrickswell turned in a lacklustre display, especially when compared to the more rounded performance shown against county champions, Na Piarsaigh last Friday.

There was an opening score from Pat Ryan before the opposition captain, Aaron Gillane found the net. Looking likely to tap over a 20-meter free, the All-Star in waiting rifled low beneath the Doon cover to give them the perfect start. But the reply was good from those in red and white.

They led 1-5 to 1-4 when Ryan buried past Jason Gillane on 15 minutes, after superb buildup play from Darragh Stapleton who unselfishly passed.

John Kirby, son of Limerick legend Gary, had a superb few minutes, clipping over 1-2, including a 17th minute green flag. Volleying home after Cian Lynch was denied from a tight angle, Doon’s mistakes were cruelly punished. Kirby was returning after suspension and duly justified his inclusion with some neat scores.

Five of the final six first half scores went to the Well, with Gillane and Byrnes among them, while Cian Fitzgerald was on target from 70 meters. Adam English saw a point blank effort stopped by Jason Gillane with the final act of the half.

There was a fragmented 10-minute spell before the game burst into life. Teenager Donal Coughlan had a fine outing which saw him add two second half points to the three he’d landed in the opening period. He pulled them level on 48 minutes with Adam English moving from full forward to midfield.

English landed a first from play to put them ahead before two Mark Carmody efforts put the 2019 winners ahead once again. But Doon, who reshuffled a large amount of their side from last week, found another gear in the closing stages. They would hit four in a row to move a goal clear. First Patrick Cummins, then Pat Ryan before the busy Jack Ryan hit two from distance which gave oxygen to a tiring defence behind him.

The Well had their chances to level, first Gillane released Jordan Higgins who flashed over when going for a goal before Byrnes tried his luck with a near impossible free with the last puck. Doon created far more openings and but for some suspect finishing, may have given themselves some breathing space before the final whistle.

These sides regroup ahead of round three next month – with only Kilmallock boasting a 100% record in a group that sees the ‘top’ six in Limerick battle for four spots.

Elsewhere in Group One, Kilmallock had too much for Ahane eventually running out 1-19 to 1-12 winners in Doon to move onto four points. Gavin O’Mahony got their goal early in the second-half. The final group one clash, between Na Piarsaigh and Kildimo Pallaskenry takes place on Friday evening. The group two clashes are to be played across the weekend.

Scorers for Doon: Pat Ryan 1-3; Adam English 0-6 (0-5f); Donal Coughlan 0-5; Kevin Maher 1-0; Jack Ryan 0-3; Patrick Cummins 0-1.

Scorers for Patrickswell: Aaron Gillane 1-3 (1-3f); John Kirby 1-2; Diarmaid Byrnes 0-4 (0-3f); Cian Lynch, Mark Carmody, Jordan Higgins 0-2 each; Cian Fitzgerald 0-1.

Doon: T Lynch; S O’Connell, E Fitzgibbon, C Ryan; P Cummins, D O’Donovan, E Stokes; T Whelan, C O’Donovan; K Maher, D Stapleton, J Ryan; P Ryan (C), A English, D Coughlan.

Sub: G Thomas for Cummins (60).

Patrickswell: J Gillane; J Carrig, J Flynn, K Lynch; M Carmody, D Byrnes, C Fitzgerald; C Lynch, P Kirby; J Higgins, J Kelleher, K O’Brien; C Carroll, A Gillane (C), J Kirby.

Sub: J McMahon for Carroll (48).

Referee: Michael Sexton (Bruree).