Dublin S1FC Round-up: Ballyboden St Enda’s late surge defeats Ballymun Kickhams

In Group One’s other game Ballinteer St John’s secured a 3-14 to 4-8 victory against Templeogue Synge Street.
Dublin S1FC Round-up: Ballyboden St Enda’s late surge defeats Ballymun Kickhams

OPENING WIN: Ballyboden St Endas' Colm Basquel. Pic Credit ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 22:32
Daire Walsh

Ballyboden St Enda’s produced a late surge at Parnell Park last night to earn a 1-16 to 1-11 win over Ballymun Kickhams in Group One of the Dublin Senior One Football Championship.

A headline fixture that featured several of the capital’s inter-county stars, Ballyboden were reined in by their determined northside rivals having found themselves in front for large stretches of the play. 

The prospect of a drawn affair loomed large in the closing stages, but with Ryan O’Dwyer squeezing home a goal in between points from Cein D’Arcy and Colm Basquel, ‘Boden ultimately claimed the two points on offer.

Despite starting the game with four of Dublin’s All-Ireland winning squad, Ballymun were staring into a 0-7 to 0-2 deficit by the 19th minute.

They subsequently lost Paddy Small to injury, but did have the luxury of introducing Dean Rock off the bench.

The eight-time Sam Maguire Cup champion made an immediate impact with two points from play and with John Small also splitting the uprights, the ‘Boden cushion was reduced to the bare minimum (0-8 to 0-7) at the midway stage.

Ballymun Kickhams' Dean Rock with Brian Bobbett of Ballyboden St Endas.
Ballymun Kickhams' Dean Rock with Brian Bobbett of Ballyboden St Endas.

The 2016 All-Ireland club champions reinforced their authority with unanswered points from Warren Egan (two), Ryan Basquel and Colm Basquel after the restart, but Ballymun kept themselves in the reckoning with a Robbie Bolger goal on 42 minutes.

While Michael Darragh Macauley was added to the mix for Ballyboden on the third-quarter mark, his former Dublin team-mate Dean Rock converted frees either side of a Dillon Keating point to bring Ballymun back on level terms with five minutes of normal time remaining.

However, Ballyboden held their nerve and struck 1-2 without reply to finally see off the challenge of the four-time county champions.

In Group One’s other game at O’Toole Park, Luke Breathnach registered an impressive haul of 0-9 as Ballinteer St John’s secured a 3-14 to 4-8 victory against Templeogue Synge Street.

In an action-packed encounter, Donncha Carey and Liam Fenton shook the net to propel Ballinteer towards a 2-5 to 0-6 interval advantage.

Templeogue looked towards their Dublin senior stars Niall Scully, Lorcan O’Dell and Killian O’Gara for inspiration on the resumption and they spectacularly forced their way back into contention.

After Breathnach knocked over his third point of the game, O’Dell expertly picked out Scott McConnell for a 34th minute goal. Less than 60 seconds later, O’Gara superbly flicked a long delivery beyond the reach of Ballinteer netminder John Brian Carthy.

A Breathnach-inspired Ballinteer subsequently regained control of the proceedings, only for substitute Mark Treanor to grab a third goal for Templeogue.

Ballyboden St Endas' Ryan Basquel.
Ballyboden St Endas' Ryan Basquel.

Yet Ballinteer gave themselves considerable breathing space with an outstanding individual three-pointer from Mark McNally and while O’Dell slotted home a stoppage-time penalty, they held out for a hard-earned win.

In the curtain-raiser at Parnell Park, Castleknock were comprehensive 2-17 to 1-12 victors at the expense of Skerries Harps in Group Two of Dublin football’s top-tier.

In addition to goals from Luke Swan and Senan Forker, Dublin footballer Ciaran Kilkenny bagged a brace of points and had a hand in several other scores.

More in this section

Tyrone Team of 1995 Honoured at Tyrone v Monaghan - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Tributes paid to 'brilliant person' Art McRory
2023 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship Finals  Captains Day Limerick's Róisín Ambrose on the difference between partner Aaron Gillane's career and her own
GAA Special Congress GAA Special Congress agenda growing amid extra motions
NFL: NOV 28 Steelers at Colts

GAAGO to show Pittsburgh Steelers pre-season games

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd