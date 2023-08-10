Aishling O'Connell: Kerry and Dublin bonded over basketball in Texas

DESPITE the noise that is around suggesting there might be bad blood between the sides, Kerry wing-back Aishling O’Connell hasn’t a bad word to say about the Dublin players she will face in Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

Comments exchanged by the respective management teams have heated up the build-up to Sunday’s game.

Dublin boss Mick Bohan felt Kerry had bullied his side in the earlier championship meeting, while Kerry co-manager Darragh Long countered, suggesting Bohan has a short memory since he was one of those looking for more physicality in the ladies game.

But O’Connell is extending the hand of friendship. Many of the players who will line up against each other on Sunday were on an All-Star trip together in Austin, Texas last April and even ended up together at an NBA game.

“They’re lovely girls — I’d love to say bad words about them, but they’re very nice girls,” O’Connell laughs.

“They’re winners, is how I’d describe them. That’s why they play the way they play, they’ve experienced All-Irelands, they’ve medals in their pockets; we don’t have that.

"They’re professional. But when we were doing our gym work and what they were doing also, we’re as professional as them. It was very relaxed. They really are lovely girls.

“It was a very relaxed All-Star tour, though I suppose ourselves and Galway girls were trying to stay apart as we were playing them in the league final the week after.

A few of us went to an NBA game because Kayleigh Cronin is a huge NBA fan and when the Kerry crew were going to watch the San Antonio Spurs, Hannah Tyrell and Orlagh Nolan came along with us and we had great fun. So we got on great, but I suppose that will change on Sunday,” she said.

The Kerry crew were only a couple of short days home from the trip when they won the National League Division 1 title with a 5-11 to 1-10 over Galway at Croke Park.

Next up was a first-round encounter with the Dubs in mid-June — a feisty affair that saw Kerry’s Emma Costello and Kayleigh Cronin yellow-carded in the second half.

O’Connell feels that the intensity of that encounter will stand to Kerry, although she doesn’t agree with the bullying comments.

“I think that win (over Dublin) stood to us going into the Meath and Mayo games. I know that we didn’t score for a long spell towards the end, but we set up shop and defended really well.

"We still did get up the pitch, but we probably were just a bit cautious with the ball. We’ve learned from that as well.

“It was one of the toughest games that we played because of the threats that they had and I’m sure that they are going to look back on that game and use it as motivation as much as we’ll use it as learning. I do remember thinking after the game, ‘We could definitely be meeting these again.’

“I think that we’re actually quite similar to Dublin the way we play. We’re both physically strong players, we’ve kickers and we’ve runners.

"They’ve great speed down the wings, but then again so do we. I don’t know why management say the things they do, but I don’t think we bullied them off the pitch but if that’s what gives them motivation then…”

O’Connell, a 26-year-old garda, made her inter-county debut against Dublin in 2015. The Cordal native, who plays her club football with Éire Óg in Cork, won and All-Star in 2022, Munster SFC titles in 2015 and 2007, and the Division 2 and 1 titles over the past two seasons under the current management.

But she is hell bent on helping to Kerry to end that 30-year famine that stretches back to 1993, the last time the county claimed the Brendan Martin Cup.

O’Connell believes last year’s All-Ireland final loss to Meath will stand to them this time around.

“We’re a bit more looking forward to it this year now, we’ve the work done and we know that the mistakes we made last year and hopefully we won’t make them again.

“You need to remember that it was Meath’s fifth final in Croke Park and a first for most of us. That’s a fair handful. You can prepare as well as you want and watch videos of Croke Park and being there yourself but until you go out on that pitch it’s a different experience.

“So, I think that’s going to stand to us massively this year that we have that experience. The dressing room is a different vibe this year — we’re excited, but we’re tuned in.

“We didn’t set out at the start of the year to get where we are now. We knew it was coming because we were putting the work in.

“You can’t say that going into that match that we didn’t start well, so I don’t think it was down to preparation that we lost the game.

“We had a good first half and it was the second half that won the game for Meath. So we have the experience this year and we hope it will help us on Sunday to get over the line, but we are aware of the battle it’s going to be.”