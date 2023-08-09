GAAAGO to show Pittsburgh Steelers pre-season games

GAAGO will stream Pittsburgh Steelers pre-season games to Irish audiences across the island of Ireland for the first time this August.

The three Steelers games against Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons will be streamed and available to both existing and new GAAGO subscribers.

This is the latest activity from the Steelers in the Irish market after they were granted rights to expand their brand and activities in Ireland as part of the NFL's 'Global Markets Program'.

The Steelers launched a dedicated Irish Steelers podcast earlier this year along with Irish social channels to offer unique content to Irish fans. A Steelers in-market event is due to take place with a fan watch party later this year.

The Rooney family who are the franchise founders and owners of the Pittsburgh Steelers have a deep connection with the island of Ireland through their ancestral roots in Newry, Co. Down. The Pittsburgh Steelers played their first NFL game in Ireland when they took on the Chicago Bears in Croke Park in the pre-season 'American Bowl' in July 1997.

Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Business Development and Strategy Dan Rooney is delighted with the announcement “The streaming of the Steelers pre-season games is part of our commitment to serve our existing Irish fans as well as offer new fans the chance to engage with the sport potentially for the first time.

"The Steelers are delighted to offer the games free of charge to everyone in Ireland.”

Noel Quinn Head of GAAGO said “We are excited to bring the Pittsburgh Steelers pre-season games to audiences on the island of Ireland and to add to the rich array of content available through GAAGO. Fans who have never used the platform before can simply sign up and stream these games.”

GAAGO subscribers can watch the games live or stream for a period of 72 hours after full time. For fans who do not have a GAAGO subscription they can create an account and watch the Steelers pre-season games.

Fixtures (All times in Ireland time)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Pittsburgh Steelers. 12 August 12am

Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills. 19 August 11.30pm

Atlanta Falcons v Pittsburgh Steelers. 25 August 12.30am