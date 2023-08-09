Do Dublin have the strength in depth to go again?

Some things never change. An emotional outpouring followed Dublin’s All-Ireland triumph and the champions let loose for days on end. Dancing, chanting, celebrating. Everything and anything except stepping into the limelight.

The team comes first. It is all about the team. Players are extremely reluctant to take any praise and immediately deflect to their peers. The root of this discomfort stretches beyond the association and deep into the Irish psyche. It is a hesitancy embedded by grudging gossip and small-minded judgement: ‘Who does he think he is anyway?’

Never was this more obvious than in Smithfield at the homecoming. Michael Fitzsimons is a true football legend and a battler content on the big stage but when Cormac Costello grabbed the mic and led the crowd in a chant, “There is only one Mick Fitzsimons… Walking in a Fitzy Wonderland’ he squirmed and grimaced before desperately trying to wriggle to the back of the pack. Colm Basquel’s 2023 comeback has been remarkable. When asked about it, he immediately sidestepped the question.

“Just gave it everything but all the credit goes to the lads leading this team,” he said unassumingly. “James McCarthy, Mick Fitzsimons, Stephen Cluxton, setting the standard in training every evening. All we did as younger players was give our best and it was an unbelievable blend of youth and experience. It just clicked this year. It’s brilliant.”

Dublin nine time All Ireland medal winners from left, James McCarthy, Stephen Cluxton and Michael Fitzsimons celebrate after the All-Ireland SFC Final. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ciaran Kilkenny and Lee Gannon then came forward. Gannon is a crowd pleaser and the most-used player over the past two seasons. Kilkenny has been a consistent stalwart. What sort is the new kid on the block behind the scenes?

“I don’t think it would be safe to answer that honestly,” Kilkenny replied with a smile.

“As you can see, he is a colourful character. Look he is great. You know going to training that Lee will be there with a bit of craic, he is going to have his cheeky smile. He is going to say something funny. For us older lads it is great to have these lads and the enthusiasm. It is great and he had a great year as well.”

As he delivered that final line Kilkenny reached across with a congratulatory arm on the shoulder. Gannon expressed his gratitude with a silent pat on the back. The bond was palpable. In his pre-final press event, Dessie Farrell suggested the squad has a “father-son situation going on, or a student-mentor.” He saw it in conversations taking place around tables or laptops.

All season long the sense was that this was a last hurrah. A quest for nine, the band back together for redemption and to cement their legacy. A binding mission to deliver on the day. Did that come at the expense of tomorrow? Not quite.

A 41-year-old goalkeeper admittedly skews that perception and admittedly even without him, the average age of Dublin’s starting team was still almost two years older than Kerry’s, 28.5 vs 26.8.

This year Farrell spread the load shrewdly with players in their prime shouldering much of the burden. Their most used player in the 2023 championship was Brian Fenton. He was withdrawn with eight minutes left in their 27-point Laois win in the Leinster opener. The midfielder was a constant thereafter.

MOST USED PLAYERS: Brian Fenton celebrates with the Sam Maguire cup after the All-Ireland SFC Final final. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Next is Lee Gannon, who played every minute of every game until he made way for Jack McCaffrey in the final. Rounding out the top three is 27-year-old Con O’Callaghan.

Across the entire season, Dessie Farrell used a total of 56 players. In championship it was 29. Of that 29, three saw minimal game time, Craig Dias (8 minutes), Killian O’Gara (35 minutes) and Greg McEneaney (2 minutes).

Dublin’s 26-man squad in the final included two who did not see any championship action in 2023. Backup goalkeeper Evan Comerford returned from injury after Cluxton’s comeback and Ryan Basquel was a late addition to the matchday squad in place of the injured Seán Bugler.

The St. Oliver Plunkett’s man was a key processor prior to his calf injury and will return to reinforce their strongest department. In the final Dublin were able to start six out-and-out forwards. Every one of them needed to be marked. Bugler fits nicely in the same bracket.

Cluxton is the greatest number one ever, but Comerford has already demonstrated he is capable of filling the void when the time comes. Daire Newcombe played every minute of their first six games and not a single minute after that. It was a clear bid to blood the defender for the future. 35-year-old Fitzsimons played an identical number of minutes, yet they were backloaded for the games that really matter.

In midfield, Tom Lahiff played in six fixtures even if his minutes total is low. Promising prospect Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne has endured a frustrating two years, struggling with a groin issue in 2022 and failing to play in the 2023 championship.

It should be said, whatever about their on-field performance the off-field contribution of their elder statesman is immeasurable. It takes a particular type of player with the right mix of stature, purpose and authority to take that on.

Beyond that, Dubin need another panellist to make the jump. Farrell’s success story was Basquel. He was one of that U21 crop. A member of the All-Ireland winning team alongside O’Callaghan, Eoin Murchan and Brian Howard. The 2021 semi-final was a nightmare and he wasn’t part of the panel in 2022. The forward kicked on this year to become the top scorer from play. He needs to maintain that or someone else needs to take that chance. Starting today.

The Dublin football championship starts on Wednesday with a cracking double-header in Parnell Park. Skerries Harps take on Castleknock followed by Ballyboden St Endas against Ballymun Kickhams.

Dean Rock, McCarthy, the Small brothers and Comerford could all feature for Ballymun. The Basquel brothers will be amongst their opponents.

At the homecoming, Basquel was asked about his 2023 goal-scoring record. First, he opted for the typical tactic and suggested Paddy Small’s goal against Kerry was the fans’ favourite, then he recalled his double in the quarter-final at Croke Park.

“Obviously the goals against Mayo were good to score. Hopefully, there is more to come.”

Far from finished.