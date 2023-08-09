Síofra O'Shea: I didn't expect it to be a cruciate. It's gutting.

Two days after Kerry's TG4 All-Ireland quarter-final win over holders Meath, Síofra O'Shea was in Dublin for a media event organised by the GPA.

In a game dominated by a howling wind, O'Shea's 1-1 had been the difference in Kerry's battling four-point win over the back to back champions.

The team captain also scored goals in Kerry's previous two Championship games, wins over Cavan and Dublin, hit a goal in the National League final and blasted 1-2 when the Kingdom beat Dublin in the group stage of the league.

All of which amounted to the form of O'Shea's career but while she talked positively that afternoon about her goals and the future - 'the movement and stuff that we work on in the forwards, and the ball coming in from the half-back line and midfield, it's been great' - the interview never saw the light of day.

That was because just days later, with the interview set to run ahead of the All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo, she suffered a season ending cruciate knee ligament injury.

A little over three weeks on, Kerry are preparing for an All-Ireland final and O'Shea is unfortunately counting down the days until she goes under the knife for knee surgery, the second of her career.

"I was in training on the Sunday before the Mayo game and I just took a shot and landed awkwardly on it," said O'Shea, outlining how the injury occurred. "I actually got up and walked off. I went for an MRI, I wasn't expecting to hear that it was a cruciate but the next morning I got the news. It's gutting.

"I was very disappointed when I heard it. But your focus turns then to the team."

O'Shea previously suffered cruciate damage on the opposite knee in 2021, against Wexford in Killarney.

"I was going in on goal that day and I took a sidestep - that was my right knee that time," she explained.

'Gutting' probably doesn't do justice to just how the Southern Gaels star felt with the repeat setback. Yet she resolved pretty quickly to remain part of the group and to continue to play a captain's role.

"I'll be there and I'll be giving little pieces of advice where necessary," she said of the buildup to Sunday's All-Ireland decider against Dublin.

Few teams could absorb the loss of such a key forward but Kerry may just be in a position to do so.

"You saw the impact Danielle O'Leary had in the semi-final against Mayo, she was unbelievable," said O'Shea, referencing her direct replacement. "We have players who can step up to the mark.

"Especially with the additions we've made to the panel over the last year since we lost to Meath in last year's All-Ireland final. We got in Amy Harrington, she's been making an impact, you've got Hannah O'Donoghue and Fiona Tangney back, great forwards as well. I think this year our panel is probably our biggest strength. I'd be confident in them to take the load."

And yet the Munster finalists, jointly managed by Declan Quill and Darragh Long, are considerable underdogs for Sunday's Croke Park decider. That doesn't seem to make a whole pile of sense given that they beat Dublin both times they played them this year, in the National League and Championship.

They are also driven by last year's final defeat to Meath and, with that experience in mind, are considerably wiser this term.

O'Shea's take on the season as a whole is that when Kerry beat Dublin by 11 points in the league back in mid-February in Tralee, they turned a significant corner.

"It was probably a coming of age for ourselves," she said. "We had a great performance that night. That was probably our best performance in the league, up to the league final. It was a real psychological boost that we could beat one of the big teams in the country. Then to meet them in the first round of the championship, that was a very tough game inside in Parnell Park, they were very tough.

"It was a physical game. We got two yellow cards, we were down to 13 players for some of that game. We had to dig deep to hold on to get that two-point win. That was a great win for us and a big boost for us in terms of the rest of the championship. It set up a home quarter-final and I think that set us on our way really."

Before that league win over Dublin, O'Shea reckons neutrals may not have been convinced about just how good this Kerry team actually is.

"Down in Waterford, our first game, we had a one-point win, people probably questioned us," she said. "We had a very narrow win against Mayo. People were probably saying are we just beating teams by a tiny amount and can we actually compete with the bigger teams? We beat Meath then in the league and that was a great boost for us. Although they were missing some of their top players it was still a psychological boost. But to beat Dublin, yeah, that was great for us, it really set us on our way."