Mackessy wins debut poc fada, Cork camogie star Lynch completes double

Fionan Mackessy admitted a little help from Tipperary great Brendan Cummins helped him to secure the M Donnelly All-Ireland Poc Fada title.

Kerry hurler Mackessy forged a close relationship with nine-time Poc Fada winner Cummins when the former goalkeeper coached the Kingdom.

And Ardfert man Mackessy made the wise decision to pick Cummins' brain before making his maiden journey to the Cooley Mountains.

Uachtarán Cumann Luthchleas Gael, Larry McCarthy with Fionán Mackessy of Kerry Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mackessy said he still wasn't expecting to win but found himself in pole position for the majority of the contest, taking just 48 pucks to complete the challenging circuit.

"I'd be good friends with Brendan Cummins, he's a bit of a legend of this mountain," said Mackessy. "I gave him a phone call yesterday and he gave the ins and outs of what to be looking out for.

"I'm surprised really that I won. I just wanted to come up and have a good experience and to give it a lash. But I'm going home with the cup so I'm delighted."

Mackessy paid tribute to sponsor Martin Donnelly as well as clubmate Fionan Egan who acted as his 'caddy' around the course. With several blind pucks and a number of ravines to navigate, it quickly becomes a team operation.

"Definitely there was a bit of luck on the day, you can't strike it clean the whole time," said Mackessy.

"Fionan made a big difference to me. You need a lad ahead of you to get you around the course, he was pointing up the hurley and I was aiming for him the whole time. I had great confidence that he was giving me the right directions."

Limerick's Colin Ryan, the 2021 winner, also took 48 pucks but added on just 16 metres compared to Mackessy's 62.

Peter Duggan of Clare Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Clare star Peter Duggan was a sponsor's pick and came third while 2022 champion Killian Phelan from Kilkenny was next in fourth spot.

Molly Lynch capped a terrific couple of days by claiming a three-in-a-row of senior camogie Poc Fada titles in the north-east.

Lynch was on the bench for Cork at Croke Park on Sunday when they defeated Waterford in the All-Ireland senior camogie final.

With 24 pucks to complete her course she was three ahead of second placed Susan Earner who previously came out on top in 2017 and 2018. Cavan's Emma Mulvaney came third.

Tiarna Kelly from Derry claimed the U-16 camogie title while the U-16 boys winner was Sean Kelly from Galway.