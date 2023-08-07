Cahalane believes Munster loss to Waterford was 'turning point in our season' 

Waterford were so shell shocked by the beating and the outcome that nobody turned up for the post match press conference.
Cahalane believes Munster loss to Waterford was 'turning point in our season' 

SEASON TURNER: Cork’s Hannah Looney and Meabh Cahalane celebrate. Pic: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 07:56
Paul Keane

They won't want to hear it now but it turns out that Waterford may have created a monster back in late April when they beat Cork in the Munster championship.

That quarter-final win, Waterford's first from over a dozen attempts against Cork since being restored to the top grade, came in Cork's back yard too, at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Afterwards, according to Meabh Cahalane, the air was thick with tension in the Cork dressing-room. A quiet sort of fury gnawed away at them all summer.

"They really hit us that day in Pairc Ui Chaoimh," said Cahalane of the Deise. "They outworked us, the intensity they brought was huge, they really beat us all over the field that day. I think we kind of looked at ourselves collectively and individually and without anybody saying too much, training the next week went up a level.

"We have leaders all over the panel and I felt that training just went up that step afterwards, we felt we had something to prove. I definitely think that could have been a turning point in our season."

Cork certainly extracted revenge at Croke Park and Waterford were so shell shocked by the beating and the outcome that nobody turned up for the post match press conference.

What could Sean Power or any of his management team have said anyhow? It would have been a tough one to explain away. Perhaps things would have been different if Beth Carton had struck that Waterford penalty to the net late in the first-half but Cork always looked to have the game in the palm of their hand.

"Something we kind of focused on this year was playing the game in quarters," said Laura Tracey, another member of a Cork defence that held Waterford to just four points from play overall. "We went out and just played the first 15 minutes. Once the first 15 was over it was kind of like the start of a new game again. So play the next 15 and then it's half-time.

"We broke it into quarters and that kind of gave us a focus. Run your ass off and work your hardest for 15 minutes and see where that takes you. Then start all over again.

"That's something we focused on this year. We were gunning to get going though. As in, we had trained so hard all year and these are the places where you want to play. These are the places you want to be. I think everybody was looking forward to today, as much as people were probably nervous as well. But we were waiting for the ball to be thrown in since Friday night I think."

Every All-Ireland final win is sweet but this one will surely go down as extra special for Cork who beat the holders, Kilkenny, their great rivals, Galway, and then their neighbours, Waterford. They'd had a bone to pick with all three of those.

"I think today, when the final whistle went, it was probably one of my favourite sporting memories," said Cahalane. "I suppose a lot of us who would have played underage together, we'd be the so-called older players in the group now so that's just extra special. I'm just delighted."

CORK SPORT

A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from Cork.

More in this section

Cork celebrate after the game with the O’Duffy Cup 6/8/2023 Therese O'Callaghan: This was the complete display from classy Cork
Tracy King and Aine McAllister 6/8/2023 Derry and Meath to meet again in All-Ireland intermediate camogie final
Amy O’Connor lifts the Sean O'Duffy Cup 6/8/2023 Goal-hungry Cork blitz Waterford to end five-year wait for All-Ireland glory 
#Cork - Sport
Cahalane believes Munster loss to Waterford was 'turning point in our season' 

'When you see grown men crying, you know what it means' - says Crotta O'Neills manager

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd